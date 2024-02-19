Former Vikings WR punches ticket to Hollywood on American Idol

A former member of the Minnesota Vikings is finding a great deal of success in a completely different field, and he’ll now be getting an opportunity to showcase his skills on an even bigger stage.

Blake Proehl, who was on the Vikings’ practice squad in 2021 and 2022, auditioned for the show American Idol and, after his performance, impressed the judges so much that he has advanced to the next round of the competition in Hollywood.

You can see Proehl’s audition right here:

The Vikings originally signed Proehl as an undrafted free agent in 2021 after his college career at East Carolina. He was placed on injured reserve after suffering a significant knee injury and started the 2022 season on the Physically Unable to Perform List. He was then activated that October, waived, and re-signed to the practice squad. Proehl then went through Training Camp with the Vikings in 2023 but was ultimately a part of the team’s final cuts.

I’ll be perfectly honest. . .it’s been a long time since I paid any real attention to American Idol, so I’m not entirely sure how the competition is structured now. What I do know is that advancing to the Hollywood round is still a pretty big deal and will give Proehl and opportunity to get himself onto an even bigger stage if he can make it through that part to the final group.

Congratulations to Blake Proehl on his successful American Idol audition, and we’ll do our best to keep up with his progress for as long as he’s in the competition.