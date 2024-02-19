Vikings Report 2024 NFL Draft Preview: Running backs

We keep moving right along with our positional breakdowns for the 2024 NFL Draft on Vikings Report with Drew and Ted, and after starting things out with the quarterbacks, we move on to a position where our Minnesota Vikings might need to make some additions, that being the running back position.

Drew has, once again, put together his list of the top 15 players available at running back in the draft class of 2024, and that’s the main topic of conversation in this week’s show, which you can see below.

Honestly, if people want to talk about draft gurus or whatever else, I’ll put Drew’s analysis of these prospects up against anybody else’s. He puts a ton of work into these things and it’s definitely worth your while to watch. We’ll have a top 15 at every position on the field. . .yes, even special teams guys. . .between now and April’s draft, and if you watch these you’ll be better informed than a lot of the folks out there.

We hope that you enjoy this week’s show and that you’ll let us know how we did. Feedback is welcome, whether it’s here or over on the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube page.

Enjoy the show, everyone!