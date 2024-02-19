Marcus Davenport’s still might be a Viking next season

Last week I wrote about Marcus Davenport’s much maligned contract likely being voided today, February 19th.

I still don’t like his contract, or what he contributed to the team last season, but the Vikings front office may have not quite passed judgment on a player that saw significant regression in 2023.

Update: The Vikings re-negotiated the void date on Marcus Davenport's deal this weekend. It now matches the expiration date for the deals of Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter (3/13). A little more time to see if there is any common ground. Davenport's deal will NOT void today. https://t.co/Bfws6x7Sb4 — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) February 19, 2024

The team today re-negotiated to push pack Davenport’s contract void date to March 13th, giving the team another period of a little less than a month to try to re-sign the 27 year-old linebacker.

Davenport suffered primarily through injury last year, only appearing in 4 games (starting 3). He scored 2 sacks, 16 QB pressures, and 7 tackles in those 4 contests. More worrying than his limited production was his attitude towards returning from a high ankle sprain, however.

The move to re-negotiate the void date officially pushed back the deadline to the same day Kirk Cousins’ and Danielle Hunter’s contracts also void. If the team and player do not find a compromise then Davenport will become an unrestricted free agent.

The Vikings were in a similar situation last year with Dalvin Tomlinson, who ended up joining the Cleveland Browns in free agency.

Davenport’s contract was signed prior to last season on a $13M/1yr ‘prove it deal’ with $6.8M set to hit the team’s cap in 2024. He did not prove it, instead handing the team the most wildly inefficient contract on its books.

That potential $6.8M dead cap hit represents some leverage for Davenport’s negotiations with the team, as if he suits up for the Vikings in 2024 the team avoids the dead cap penalty. Cousins’ and Hunter’s contracts are in a similar position.

With his injuries last season, and a history of injuries when he had his most effective years with the New Orleans Saints, it’s a not ideal situation for the team... Either let him walk and that the $6.8M on the chin or be saddled with a player that has been either injured or unmotivated to play for the Purple and Gold.