And now Teddy Bridgewater is into coaching

Yesterday, we talked briefly about the career of former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who has retired from the National Football League now that the season is over in Detroit. In that space, we mentioned that Bridgewater was going to move on to become a high school teacher.

As it turns out, it’s something a bit more than that.

Per numerous sources, Bridgewater has been named the head football coach at his alma mater, Miami Northwestern High School. Bridgewater starred at Miami Northwestern before moving on to the University of Louisville, putting together a career which ultimately led to him being drafted in the first round by the Vikings in 2014.

Miami Northwestern had a bit of a rough year in 2023, finishing with a record of 4-6. It appears that they’re hoping a new face on the sideline and a new perspective will help to turn things around for them. It will be interesting to see how Bridgewater fares in the coaching ranks after a fairly successful NFL career, and I’m sure there will be a bit of coverage and hype surrounding his rookie season at the helm.

Congratulations to Teddy Bridgewater on becoming the new head coach at his old high school!