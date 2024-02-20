Could Justin Jefferson & Saquon Barkley be teammates for the next 2-3 years?

Welcome to another exciting and insightful episode of The Real Forno Show, hosted by the knowledgeable and charismatic Tyler Forness. In this episode, Tyler presents an in-depth analysis of NFL contracts, focusing on the potential future of players Justin Jefferson and Saquon Barkley. The session also reflects on the show’s growth and future goals.

Jefferson and Barkley: The Next Teammates for Vikings?

Tyler begins the episode with an intriguing question: Could Justin Jefferson and Saquon Barkley become teammates for the Minnesota Vikings by 2024? While the possibility is not far-fetched, Tyler explains that it comes with several challenges. These involve understanding the current state of Jefferson’s contract and the potential path the Vikings could take in the upcoming free agency.

Unraveling the Complexities of NFL Contracts

The show delves deeply into the complexities of NFL contracts. Tyler discusses various facets such as full guarantees, vested guarantees, and offset language. He uses Justin Jefferson’s contract as a case study, aiming to provide the audience with a clear understanding of the intricacies involved in negotiating these contracts.

Turning to the contracts of several prominent wide receivers, including Tyreek Hill, Devante Adams, Cooper Kupp, A.J. Brown, and Stefan Diggs, the hosts analyze the precedent for long-term wide receiver contracts. They explore how these contracts have been structured in the past, providing an insightful backdrop for their discussion about Jefferson’s potential contract.

Strategies for Vikings’ Running Game

One of the discussed paths to repair the Vikings’ running game is by targeting a running back. Tyler suggests that the Vikings could potentially do so with Saquon Barkley. This episode pledges to thoroughly examine these aspects, along with the most recent updates from the Mock Draft Roundup.

A New Chapter in Minnesota: Saquon Barkley

Tyler passionately discussed the idea of the Minnesota Vikings signing the New York Giants free agent running back Saquon Barkley. Forness believed that Barkley could be a critical player for the Vikings, potentially reviving their running game, which currently ranks near the bottom of the league in Expected Points Added (EPA). Despite starting the season on a high note, the Vikings’ success rate took a nosedive, a problem that Forness is convinced Barkley could solve.

Discussing the Current State of the Vikings’ Running Game

Starting the season strong, the Vikings’ running game was initially a force to be reckoned with. However, their performance took a hit as the season progressed, resulting in a drop in their ranking. The team’s primary running back, Alexander Madison, has shown a disappointing performance, struggling to make a significant impact on the field. Additionally, Ty Chandler’s inconsistent pass blocking has caused his playing time to be reduced, further deteriorating the team’s running game. According to Forness, a running back’s inability to block effectively can pose a significant problem for a team’s overall performance, and this seems to be the case with the Vikings.

The Potential Impact of Saquon Barkley

Barkley’s addition to the team could potentially address and minimize these issues in the Vikings’ running game. Forness put forward a strong argument, stating that Barkley, a former Pro Bowl running back, could thrive in the Vikings’ system. His adaptability could make him a valuable asset - Barkley can run both gap and zone schemes, making him a versatile player regardless of who the Vikings bring in at quarterback.

Analyzing Barkley’s Past Performance and Future Prospects

Though the New York Giants have struggled as a team, Barkley’s performance has been commendable. While his underlying metrics may not be phenomenal, Forness notes that it’s essential to understand the context behind these numbers. Barkley was often the Giants’ primary weapon, facing defenses that could focus on him and an offensive line that was hampered by injuries.

However, despite these challenges, Barkley managed to make a significant impact on the field. Forness believes that in a different environment, with a different team, Barkley could truly shine and reach his full potential.

The Financial Implications of Signing Barkley

Signing Barkley would not come cheap, but Forness argues that the Vikings could afford to pay him big money due to their quarterback being on a rookie deal. He suggests a three-year deal between $33-40 million for Barkley, with an option for the Vikings to move on after the first and second years if things don’t work out, considering Barkley’s injury history.

The Case of Marcus Davenport’s Contract

The show also delved into the contract situation of defensive end Marcus Davenport. The Vikings have moved the void date on Davenport’s contract out to March 13th right before the new league year starts, giving them flexibility in dealing with his cap hit. It will now match Kirk Cousins’ and Danielle Hunter’s void date. While his injury history and speculated reluctance to play unless fully healthy raised questions, Forness believes that when he is on the field, Davenport performs admirably and could be a valuable asset to the team. The question comes when he is recovering and willing or not willing to play at a certain point and how that may affect the culture in the locker room.

Looking Ahead: Mock Draft Roundup

In the final segment of the show, Forness discussed the latest trends in mock drafts for the Vikings. Edge rushers and quarterbacks are the most commonly predicted picks for the Vikings, reflecting the team’s needs at those positions. Forness also hinted that the next episode of the show will focus on Caleb Williams, a promising potential future addition to the Vikings’ team.

Celebrating Growth and Setting Goals

A significant part of the episode is dedicated to celebrating the show’s growth. Tyler shares the pride he has taken in the show’s development since its inception and expresses gratitude for the community of subscribers supporting it. The hosts set an ambitious goal of reaching 3,500 subscribers by the night of the draft, reflecting their confidence in the show’s quality and the loyalty of their audience. Be part of it!

In conclusion, The podcast episode explores the possibility of Justin Jefferson and Saquon Barkley becoming teammates for the Minnesota Vikings by 2024, despite several challenges. It delves into the complexities of NFL contracts, using Jefferson’s contract as a case study and comparing it with the contracts of other prominent wide receivers to provide insights into the negotiation and structure of these contracts. Saquon Barkley’s potential addition to the Vikings could be a game-changer for the team, offering a much-needed boost to their running game. However, the financial implications of such a move and Barkley’s injury history make this a complex decision. As for Marcus Davenport, his future with the Vikings remains uncertain, with his injury history and contract situation posing challenges. As we look toward the future, the mock drafts suggest that the Vikings’ focus may be on edge rushers and quarterbacks, highlighting the team’s priorities moving forward.

