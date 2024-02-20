Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 20 February 2024

6 days until the Underwear Olympics!
NFL Combine invites 2024: Complete list of participants, workout times & more
Since yore last open thread
You don’t have to worry about the Vikings using their franchise tag this year
Vikings Report 2024 NFL Draft Preview: Running backs
Marcus Davenport’s still might be a Viking next season
Report: Vikings aren’t willing to give Kirk Cousins a fully-guaranteed contract
According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Vikings are not willing to give Cousins a fully-guaranteed contract.
“The Vikings are playing a dangerous game of chicken here if they want him. Maybe they don’t and they’re looking for a way to ease out of it. But if they want him, Zygi, Mark, Kevin, Kwesi, you’re going to blow it. You need to get it done now. You definitely need to get it done before Mike McCartney, his agent, goes to Indianapolis and has all the tampering meetings that we know are going to occur,” Florio said.
Florio: Contract ‘Structure’ is Sticking Point With Vikings, Justin Jefferson
Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes the sticking point is a policy from Vikings ownership about guaranteeing more than one year on new contracts for non-quarterbacks. His claim/report/theory is that the Wilfs have a rule against including full guarantees on future years. They made an exception for Kirk Cousins in 2018, but don’t want to do so again. That’s the story, at least.
“I can confidently say that JJ is very patient, but his patience will have its limits,” he said. “The problem continues to be not the dollars, but the structure. The Vikings are one of the few teams that will not fully guarantee beyond the first year of the contract for anyone other than Kirk Cousins. If you’re not gonna make that same exception for Justin Jefferson, you’re gonna have a problem with Justin Jefferson eventually.”
“These are policies set by the Wilfs,” he added.
Vikings Projected to Make ‘Massive’ Trade Up to No. 3 for Star QB Prospect
“Minnesota has perused the rookie quarterback market over the past few years and has not been in a position to pounce,” CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards wrote on February 17. “In this instance, the Patriots give the Vikings the heir apparent to Kirk Cousins.”
The target is North Carolina’s Drake Maye. Edwards does not go into detail about the package to get from No. 11 to No. 3 in this “massive” trade other than swapping those two selections.
But this hypothetical package could be sufficient based on previous examples.
– 2024 first-round pick (No. 3 overall)
Patriots get:
– 2024 first-round pick (No. 11 overall)
– 2025 first-round pick
– 2026 first-round pick
– 2024 fourth-round pick (No. 109)
Conditional pick in Josh Dobbs trade staying with Vikings
The Arizona Cardinals traded quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings at the end of October along with a conditional seventh-round draft pick for Minnesota’s sixth-round pick.
It appears that the conditions were not met for the Cardinals to get that seventh-round pick back.
Had Dobbs played in 55% of the Vikings’ offensive snaps, the Cardinals would have gotten the seventh-round pick back. He played in 319 offensive snaps for Minnesota, playing in five games, starting four. He was benched during the game in Week 14 and did not play in the final four games of the season.
Yore Mock
Trade Partner: Broncos
Sent 4.108, 6.227
Received 4.121, 5.143
...
11. Jer’Zhan Newton DT Illinois 6’2” 295
42. Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington 6’2.4” 212
121. Brenden Rice WR USC 6’2.1” 212
129. Javon Solomon EDGE Troy 6’0” 247
143. Tommy Eichenberg LB Ohio State 6’2” 239
155. Javion Cohen OG Miami (FL) 6’4.3” 319
165. Khristian Boyd DT Nothern Iowa 6’2.1” 320
178. Evan Williams S Oregon 6’1 205
