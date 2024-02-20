Vikings get to keep seventh-round pick from Joshua Dobbs trade

It’s a small victory for the Minnesota Vikings, but even the small victories are worth celebrating a little bit, aren’t they?

According to Jess Root at Yahoo! Sports, the Vikings will be keeping the seventh-round pick that the Cardinals originally sent them as a part of the Joshua Dobbs trade at this year’s NFL trade deadline.

The original terms of the deal were Dobbs and a conditional seventh-round pick coming from Arizona to Minnesota in exchange for a sixth-round pick from the Vikings. In order for the Cardinals to keep that seventh-round pick, Dobbs would have had to play 55% of the Vikings’ snaps during the time he was with the team. He did not meet that number, thanks in large part to playing himself out of the job eventually, so that seventh-round pick will remain with the Vikings.

That means the Vikings currently hold nine picks in this year’s selection meeting. Let’s do a quick review of which picks those are.

First round, #11 overall

Second round, #42 overall

Fourth round

Fourth round (from Detroit, T.J. Hockenson trade)

Fifth round (from Cleveland, Za’Darius Smith trade)

Fifth round (from Kansas City, 2023 draft weekend trade)

Sixth round (from Jacksonville, Ezra Cleveland trade)

Sixth round (from Las Vegas via New England, Vederian Lowe trade)

Seventh round

The exact location of the fourth through seventh-round picks will be determined after the compensatory picks are released in a few weeks.

As you can see, of the nine picks the Vikings currently have, only four are picks that originally belonged to them. The other five were acquired in trades with other teams.