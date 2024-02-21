Vikings re-sign S Theo Jackson

It isn’t a signing that’s going to grab a lot of headlines, but the Minnesota Vikings have officially made their first free agency move of 2024.

The team has announced that they have re-signed safety Theo Jackson. Terms of the deal were not made available.

Jackson was one of the Exclusive Rights Free Agents that we touched on briefly last week. The Vikings merely needed to extend a qualifying offer to him in order to keep him in the fold, but it sounds like they’ve done more than that.

A seventh-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, Jackson was cut by the Titans and was signed to their practice squad. The Vikings then signed him off of Tennessee’s practice squad in October and he wound up appearing in 11 games, largely on special teams.

Jackson notched the Vikings’ first turnover of the 2023 season when he picked off Jalen Hurts in the loss to Philadelphia in Week 2. Overall, he appeared in 15 games for the purple this past season.

With Harrison Smith’s status up in the air, Jackson has a solid chance to become a bigger part of the defense as the third safety behind Camryn Bynum and Josh Metellus this season.

Like I said in the opener, it’s not the flashiest signing possible, but it’s still a solid start to free agency for the Vikings.

Welcome (back) to Minnesota, Theo!