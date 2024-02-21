You can own some of Adrian Peterson’s memorabilia if you want it

Adrian Peterson made his final appearance in a Minnesota Vikings uniform near the end of an injury-plagued 2016 season. Even though it’s been seven seasons since he appeared in purple, his performance on the field. . .on the field. . .has endeared him to a lot of the team’s fans, as he’s the best running back to ever do it for the purple.

Now, he’s giving people an opportunity to own some pieces of that career for themselves.

Peterson is, apparently, having an estate sale in which he’s put a ton of items up for bids. Among the items that are on the auction block? His trophies for NFL Rookie of the Year, NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and his 2012 NFL Most Valuable Player Award. Those are in addition to game-worn items, game balls, and any number of other pieces of memorabilia.

Now, I’m not going to speculate as to why Peterson is doing this or judge a man for doing this sort of thing. I will say that it’s been well-documented that he’s had financial issues, both during his career and after, despite the fact that he earned over $100 million during his playing days. I don’t know what his financial situation is now and, frankly, it’s none of my business.

But if you’re a big fan of Adrian Peterson and you’ve got some money burning a hole in your pocket, you can get yourself a few things that belong to the man who should absolutely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer in a few years. While Peterson hasn’t “officially” retired, he hasn’t been on an NFL roster since the end of the 2021 season, so barring a comeback attempt we should be seeing that sooner rather than later.