So, about that Adrian Peterson estate sale

I probably could have made this an update to the post I made earlier, but this is a significant enough development where it probably deserves its own separate story.

So, as I said, earlier this evening we pointed out that Adrian Peterson was having an estate sale that included a lot of his trophies and memorabilia from his time with the Minnesota Vikings.

Apparently, it wasn’t supposed to.

Peterson posted a message about the estate sale to his Twitter/X account about twenty minutes ago. For some reason, it isn’t embeddable, but the transcript of the message, in part, is as follows:

I want to clarify some recent rumors and media reports. An estate sale company without my authorization included some of my trophies in the sale despite clear instructions to leave personal items untouched. I did not authorize the sale of any of my trophies and I will be taking legal action. Trusting this company without supervision was my mistake. We allowed them to go into several of our storage units with clear instructions. They clearly did something unlawful.

You can check out the rest of the message at the link above.

It would appear that the company that is conducting Peterson’s estate sale put a bunch of stuff that they weren’t supposed to include in the estate sale into their listings and made them available for bids. Sufficient to say, Peterson is not particularly happy with this development.

At this point, I’m not sure if the sale is going to carry on with the company that’s currently conducting it, if Peterson will be moving it to a different company, or whether it will get cancelled entirely.

So, I guess if you really had your heart set on getting one of Peterson’s trophies or something along those lines, you can feel free to take that money and invest it elsewhere.