Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 22 February 2024

Interesting piece from TheAthletic and former GM Randy Mueller linked below (it’s a pay site). He basically said the Vikings are a middle of the pack team and that it is a tough place to be. He also said Cousins is fundamental, efficient, and tough but could be mechanical and robotic at times.

It is scary to think that Kwesi and company truly believe that bringing back almost everyone and drafting better (???) and signing better free agents (???) is going to get the team into the playoffs and see them make a serious push.

How will the Vikings handle Harrison Smith?

Vikings re-sign S Theo Jackson

You can own some of Adrian Peterson’s memorabilia if you want it

So, about that Adrian Peterson estate sale

Why Vikings’ Justin Jefferson has yet to get his big payday

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/39569681/why-vikings-justin-jefferson-yet-get-big-payday-contract-extension

As ESPN noted last March , a typical negotiation with a superstar of Jefferson’s caliber would start with a baseline of making him the NFL’s highest-paid player at his position. But Jefferson implied in September that he wasn’t necessarily viewing the process that way. When asked if he would seek advice from players who have been in similar situations, he said: “I’ve done something that no one has ever done in the history of the game, so my situation is a little bit different than everyone else’s.”

Kirk Cousins Breaks Silence on Vikings Future Amid Rumors: Exclusive

“Well, it’s still pretty early,” Cousins explained during a February 9, 2024 exclusive interview. “We don’t start talking detailed stuff with the Vikings and then eventually with other teams potentially until we get to March.

“So, we’re still kind of just waiting around. But it’s a little bit of that unknown where you wish things were more solid and decided and you knew how to plan. And we’re both planners, we want to know where things are headed and you just don’t get to.”

Ex-Vikings linemen offended by Kirk Cousins taking days off

“The minute August starts, your life is over,” Boone responded. “It’s been like this for 100 years. Tell me I’m wrong, because there used to be times where Tuesday was lift day, it was recovery day and then guess what coach found you in the hallway, ‘It’s time to come upstairs and see the low lights. It’s time to start talking about what the hell went wrong.’”

“It just starts over every Monday,” Boone continued. “A whole new hundred-hour work week, all over. No matter how you feel or what you feel. And when the quarterback of the team comes out and is like, ‘Well, I take Tuesdays off because I need personal time,’ I was really offended when he said that. I think everybody on the team was probably like, ‘this is bulls***.’”

“I never played with a quarterback that wasn’t in there first thing Tuesday morning,” Sirles added. “And I learned that from Philip Rivers. When I read that, it just was weird to me because it was something I had never seen in a six-year career on four different teams.”

Rumor: Vikings announcer Paul Allen says Broncos HC Sean Payton is ‘quite enamored’ with J.J. McCarthy.

https://www.milehighreport.com/2024/2/21/24078945/rumor-vikings-announcer-paul-allen-says-broncos-hc-sean-payton-is-quite-enamored-with-j-j-mccarthy

“There is just a little bit of steam that is beginning to emerge locally that Sean Payton loves J.J. McCarthy. Payton covets the next Drew Brees. So just keep that in mind, ya know, when you’re thinking 11 and if you’re thinking J.J. McCarthy at 11 just know behind you have the desperate Payton who basically will beg, borrow, and steal to get exactly what he wants from this draft from a QB standpoint. A pretty reliable individual informed me over the weekend that Payton is quite enamored with J.J. McCarthy.”

A former GM’s take on this Vikings offseason: ‘They are in a tough spot’

“The middle of the pack is a hard, hard place to be,” Mueller said. “That’s kind of what they’ve proved. To me, the first couple of years (with Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell) have proved that they have a ways to go. They just don’t have the guys to compete week in and week out. Yeah, they’re going to win a few games. And yes, you can blame some of last year on Kirk Cousins getting hurt. But I just think they’ve got to add to what they have. But that may cause them to take a step back to get there — which is a hard thing for anybody in this game to do.”

“There’s no guarantee that they could go all in next year and even be close to being good enough,” Mueller said.

Sean Murphy-Bunting tabbed as a “perfect fit” for Vikings by ESPN

Vikings’ Kirk Cousins to Falcons in Free Agency? Veteran Deemed ‘Best Fit’ with Atlanta

Daniel Jeremiah unsure Vikings have ‘ammunition’ to trade up draft

NFL Combine invites 2024: Complete list of participants, workout times & more

Yore Mock

Trade Partner: Cardinals

Sent: Pick 11, Pick 228

Received: Pick 27, Pick 35

Trade Partner: Ravens

Sent: Pick 27, Pick 179

Received: Pick 30, Pick 93

Trade Partner: Browns

Sent: Pick 42

Received: Pick 54, Pick 85

30. Troy Fautanu OT Washington 6’4” 312

35. T’Vondre Sweat DT Texas 6’4” 346

54. Bralen Trice EDGE Washington 6’3” 269

85. Braden Fiske DT Florida State 6’4” 295

93. Braelon Allen RB Wisconsin 6’2” 235

109. Maason Smith DT LSU 6’6” 315

130. Christian Mahogany OG Boston College 6’3” 335

156. Jaylan Ford LB Texas 6’3” 236

166. Tommy Eichenberg LB Ohio State 6’2” 239

This draft is where we get more BIG BODIES!

