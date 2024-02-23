What should Vikings fans want the Bears to do in the 2024 NFL Draft?

In the spirit of camaraderie with one of our fellow SB Nation websites, we’re helping the folks over at Windy City Gridiron with a bit of a thought experiment concerning this year’s NFL Draft.

As we know, thanks to a combination of good luck and the Carolina Panthers being absurdly bad for the second straight season, the Chicago Bears now have the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft for the second year in a row. Since the Bears wrapped up that pick late in the 2023 season, the debate has been going on about what they should do with that pick.

The Bears traded up a couple of drafts ago to acquire who they thought was their quarterback of the future in Justin Fields. And while Fields has had some solid moments as the Bears’ quarterback, he’s had plenty of struggles as well. The Bears will have to make the decision on whether or not to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract here soon. . .or, perhaps, they won’t.

The other option for the Bears would be to use that #1 pick on another quarterback, probably Caleb Williams out of USC. Now, I’m not sure if Williams is the transcendent quarterback prospect that many are making him out to be, but he does project to be a solid quarterback at the NFL level. Is he going to be better than Fields in the long-term? Nobody knows for sure, obviously.

The Bears could probably get quite a bit from a quarterback-needy team to trade down from #1, ride things out with Fields, and use the haul of draft picks in addition to the picks they have this year to bolster the rest of the roster. Or they could draft their new quarterback at #1, which would almost certainly lead to them trading Fields (for a significantly lesser bounty than they would get for #1 overall) and resetting their clock at the quarterback position.

What our friends at WCG are curious about is this: What do we, as Minnesota Vikings fans, want to see the Bears do?

Honestly, I don’t know. Both of the potential scenarios have pluses and minuses for the Bears, which would be either detrimental or beneficial to the Vikings going forward. Obviously we would want whichever path would cause the Bears to be worse, but at this point I don’t have any strong feelings one way or the other as to which path that would be.

So, that’s the question I’m presenting on behalf of our Bear fan friends here today. Feel free to vote in the poll here and make your voice heard in the comments section.