Report: NFL salary cap to increase significantly more than originally expected

We’re a little more than two weeks from the start of free agency, and word has just come down of some news that will be welcomed by players and GMs around the league, including the Minnesota Vikings.

Salary cap news:



The NFL announced that the 2024 Salary Cap will be $255.4M per club, with an additional $74M per club payment for player benefits, which includes Performance Based Pay and benefits for retired players. Total 2024 player costs will be $329.4M per club, or more… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 23, 2024

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network (among others) is reporting that the salary cap figure for the 2024 NFL season will be $255.4 million for each club. That represents an increase of about $12 million more than originally projected.

With this new figure, the Vikings are now sitting on approximately $32.7 million in cap space, which includes the dead money/void year hits for Kirk Cousins ($28.5 million), Danielle Hunter ($14.9 million), and Marcus Davenport ($6.8 million). The Vikings could make some other moves to open up further cap space, like making a move with safety Harrison Smith, but for now they have the 14th-highest amount of cap space in the NFL, even with those two big hits if nothing more is done with Cousins or Hunter.

While the Vikings still have some work to do before the start of free agency, the extra $12 million will give them some more flexibility to get those things done. There are only six members of the Vikings’ roster that have a cap hit of more than $12 million, so that money could definitely be used to provide a significant upgrade (or upgrades) to the current squad.

What do you think the Vikings will do with this extra cash to spend when free agency starts in a couple of weeks, folks?