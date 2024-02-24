2024 Edge Prospects The Vikings Could Take At Pick No. 11

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, the Minnesota Vikings find themselves in an advantageous position, armed with the opportunity to bolster their defense with one of the top edge rushers available. Among the contenders for their selection are Dallas Turner from Alabama and Jared Verse from Florida State, both heralded for their exceptional talents on the field.

Dallas Turner, standing at an imposing 6’4 and weighing 252 pounds, has garnered widespread acclaim as one of the premier prospects in the draft class. Regarded by many as the best edge prospect in 2024, Turner brings a formidable combination of speed, finesse, and power to the table. His fluid movements on the field allow him to seamlessly transition between rushing the passer and dropping back into coverage, adding versatility to his skill set, a trait highly coveted in today’s NFL.

During his final season at Alabama, Turner showcased his dominance with impressive statistics, tallying 53 tackles, 10 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries in 14 games. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses both in the pass rush and against the run makes him an enticing prospect for the Vikings, who are in dire need of an impact player on the edge.

On the other hand, Jared Verse presents an equally compelling option for Minnesota. Standing at the same height as Turner and weighing in at 260 pounds, Verse brings his own unique skill set to the table. Known for his explosive speed, raw power, and exceptional athleticism, Verse possesses the tools necessary to excel at the next level. His lightning-quick burst off the snap coupled with his ability to bend around the edge poses a constant threat to opposing quarterbacks, a trait that could significantly elevate the Vikings’ pass rush.

In his final collegiate season at Florida State, Verse amassed impressive numbers, recording 41 tackles, 9 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in 13 games. His knack for disrupting plays in the backfield and generating pressure on the quarterback makes him a tantalizing prospect for Minnesota as they look to fortify their defense this season.

Ultimately, the Vikings' decision with pick number 11 will hinge on various factors that will be determined throughout the rest of this off-season leading up to the draft. If the Vikings choose to re-sign Kirk Cousins and extend Justin Jefferson, I don’t believe they would keep Danielle Hunter, who is reportedly looking to break the bank, and for good reason. Even if Danielle Hunter stays or goes, the Vikings could use another edge rusher to either pair with or replace him. Both prospects offer immense potential and the ability to make an immediate impact at the professional level. Whether Minnesota opts for Turner’s versatility and finesse, or Verse’s athleticism and power, one thing is certain, the Vikings are poised to add a dynamic playmaker to their roster, capable of wreaking havoc on opposing offense to come.