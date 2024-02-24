Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 24 February 2024

The cap going up is fantastic for my stupid silly offseason plans! I can imagine the team signing many of the top free agents.

It also is a nightmare because there will be folks that will defend paying Cousins 40-45M per year because now it is only 15.7% to 17.6% of the cap.

Daniel Jones got 40M per year last year which is 17.8% of the cap. He was only 25 though.

Derek Carr got 37.5M lastyear which was 16.7% of the cap. Of course, Carr was 31 when he signed that deal.

Rodgers got the same 37.5M per year at age 39. Rodgers has won 3 MVPs right?

Where does Cousins fall in line? Despite the cap going up, I would not want to pay more than 30M per year and would only want to guarantee one year due to his age and Achilles injury.

My guess is that if Kwesi does bring him back, it will be for at least 40M per year and at least two years guaranteed.

The question that should be foremost on Kwesi’s mind is “will it make a difference and will the team make the playoffs both years and not get an early exit”?

Bringing Cousins back means they think they have a legitimate shot at the Super Bowl. If they do not get there then it is a waste of time. IMHO.

It will simply be two more wasted years with the likely rebuild coming once he finally leaves.

