Tyler’s Top 20 Wide Receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft - Will the Vikings Draft One?

The Joy and Challenge of Scouting

Tyler opens the show by discussing the joy and challenge of scouting the NFL Draft. He likens the process to observing a piece of art, where everyone has a different interpretation and perspective. He emphasizes that the thrill of scouting lies in the fact that there’s no definitive right or wrong — each scout brings their unique perspective and expertise to the table. Despite the inherent subjectivity, Tyler’s goal is to be right 100% of the time, an ambitious aim that he acknowledges as a challenging feat. Yet, it’s all about striving for accuracy, learning from the journey, and growing as a scout.

Analyzing the Wide Receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft

Tyler takes the listeners on a deep dive into the best wide receivers of the 2024 NFL Draft. He presents his list of the top 20 players, offering a detailed analysis and critique of each player. He shares his observations and insights, highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of each player. Notably, Tyler’s rankings are not always in line with the consensus, reflecting his unique perspective on the players’ potential.

#20 - Brenden Rice, USC

Tyler begins his countdown at number 20 with Brenden Rice from USC. Despite Rice’s impressive physique, Tyler has concerns about his movement abilities and effectiveness in contested catch situations. He also questions Rice’s ability to separate from opponents using athleticism or speed. These concerns lead Tyler to express doubts about Rice’s potential as an NFL wide receiver, despite some scouts’ favorable views of his performance in the senior bowl.

#19 - Javon Baker, UCF

Next up is Javon Baker from UCF, who Tyler believes is overrated by some. He compares Baker to Jamar Chase, noting that they have a similar play style and body type. However, Tyler believes that Baker’s speed might not be up to par with Chase’s, which could limit his effectiveness as a top-flight receiver in the league.

#18 - Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Devontez Walker from North Carolina lands at number 18. Despite early hype and a promising start to the cycle, Tyler has reservations about Walker’s speed and ability to separate consistently. He also notes concerns with Walker’s technique and ability to win at the stem, which he believes could limit his potential at the next level.

#17 - Xavier Legette, South Carolina

At number 17 is Xavier Legette from South Carolina. Tyler praises Legette’s speed and acceleration but notes that his slow build-up speed could be an issue. Despite this, Tyler believes Legette has a well-rounded game and has awarded him a high third-round grade.

#16 - Jalen McMillan, Washington

Jalen McMillan from Washington is ranked 16th. Tyler highlights McMillan’s ability to play as a slot receiver but is unsure whether his winning ways will translate 100% to the NFL. Tyler believes McMillan might be effective when split wide but suggests that he would likely be most successful when operating from the slot.

#15 - Jamari Thrash, Louisville

At 15 is Jamari Thrash from Louisville. Tyler is impressed with Thrash’s speed and ability to win physical battles, despite his relatively smaller frame. Thrash’s performance at the Senior Bowl, where he consistently won at the catch point against physical coverage, further reinforced Tyler’s positive assessment of him.

#14 - Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Ricky Pearsall from Florida lands at number 14. Tyler praises Pearsall’s 2023 performance, noting his speed, precise route running, and ability to win deep with great tracking. Tyler was also impressed with Pearsall’s versatility, as Florida used him in a variety of ways, from passing to running the football.

#13 - Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Malachi Corley from Western Kentucky makes the list at number 13. Tyler sees Corley as a potential Debo Samuel, praising his ability to force missed tackles. He notes Corley’s impressive record of forcing 40 missed tackles in his junior season, demonstrating his potential as a dynamic playmaker.

#12 - Jacob Cowing, Arizona

Jacob Cowing from Arizona is rated at number 12. Despite concerns about Cowing’s size, Tyler is impressed with his vertical threat and ability to win with quickness out of the slot. Tyler’s positive assessment of Cowing’s film, including his success in overcoming his size limitations in college, gives him confidence in Cowing’s potential in the NFL.

#11 - Roman Wilson, Michigan

Rounding out the bottom half of the list at number 11 is Roman Wilson from Michigan. Tyler was impressed with Wilson’s performance at the Senior Bowl, noting his ability to win in press coverage and at the stem. Tyler praises Wilson for his ability to win not just with speed, but also with technique, demonstrating his versatility and potential.

#10 - Keon Coleman, Florida State

Kicking off our top 10 list, we have Florida State’s Keon Coleman. Tyler admits that he might be lower on Coleman than the consensus, but he isn’t afraid to stick to his gut. His main issue with Coleman is the discrepancy between his live performances and the all-22 footage.

In live viewings, Coleman was a dominant alpha, torching defensive backs and making impressive catches. However, the all-22 footage painted a different picture. It showed a player who wasn’t explosive, struggled with separation, and was less dominant at the catch point than expected. Despite these concerns, Tyler recognizes Coleman’s potential for development given that he is only a 21-year-old third-year junior.

#9 - Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Next on our list is Georgia’s Ladd McConkey. Tyler had high praise for McConkey’s film, noting that he wins at a high level from all parts of the field. His twitchy ability to create space, great change of direction, and understanding of how to win at the top of the route stem are all commendable. McConkey’s explosive speed is another key strength, which Tyler believes is often underestimated due to preconceived notions about his name and size.

Despite being a fan of McConkey’s style, Tyler suggests there are areas for him to work on. He hopes to see McConkey vary his tempo, add 5 to 10 pounds of muscle for durability, and become more explosive and fluid with his route running.

#8 - Brian Thomas Jr, LSU

Coming in at number eight is LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. Standing at 6’4” and 205 pounds, Thomas Jr. is an X receiver with an interesting set of skills. His size and speed combination is reminiscent of DK Metcalf’s, but what makes Thomas Jr. a tricky evaluation is his inconsistent speed on the field.

While he has flashes of brilliance where he plays at full speed, these moments are few and far between. Tyler is unsure why this inconsistency exists, but it bogs down Thomas Jr.’s evaluation. Despite the potential for Thomas Jr. to be a top wide receiver, Tyler is more cautious due to the inconsistency in his play.

#7 - Troy Franklin, Oregon

Seventh on our list is Oregon’s Troy Franklin. Franklin’s speed and explosiveness in the open field are undeniable, but concerns arise when it comes to his physicality. The wide receiver struggles when he gets touched, which Tyler fears might relegate him to slot duties.

Despite these concerns, when Franklin gets the ball in space, he is lethal. His movement skills are special, and he can easily stack defenders. But will he hold up physically in the NFL considering his 6’3”, 187-pound frame? That’s a question that remains unanswered.

#6 - Xavier Worthy, Texas

The next player on our list today is Xavier Worthy from Texas. Worthy is known for his blazing speed, good vision in open fields, and his ability to separate and run routes. However, he struggles with drops, particularly when the ball is thrown outside of his frame.

Tyler suggests that Worthy’s drops might not matter as much considering his speed and after-the-catch capabilities. However, he also believes that Worthy should work on improving his contested catch ability.

#5 - Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington

Starting with rank five, Tyler Forness puts forward Ja’Lynn Polk from the University of Washington. Tyler sees Polk as a promising player, elevating him higher than the consensus. Comparing Polk’s style to T. Higgins, Tyler appreciates his great awareness of the open field and his ability to find holes in the zone.

Tyler notes that Polk’s performance in press coverage might be an area that needs improvement. He believes that Polk’s repertoire against press coverage isn’t extensive. However, he also acknowledges that in college games, a vast repertoire isn’t always necessary.

One of Polk’s notable strengths according to Tyler is his hand-catching ability, which is extremely crucial. He also emphasizes Polk’s impressive stat of only eight drops in 221 targets, translating to a less than 4 percent drop rate.

#4 - Adonai Mitchell, Texas

The fourth spot on Tyler’s list goes to Adonai Mitchell from Texas. Tyler is particularly impressed by Mitchell’s film, highlighting his nuanced routes, ability to win vertically, and capacity to snap off routes with hitches and digs.

Despite Mitchell’s strengths, Tyler notes that he isn’t perfect, particularly in the area of after-the-catch yardage. He also believes that Mitchell could improve his blocking skills. Nevertheless, Tyler sees potential in Mitchell, stating that a good receiver coach can help him develop and maximize his skills.

#3 - Rome Odunze, Washington

The bronze medal in Tyler’s ranking goes to Rome Odunze out of Washington. Tyler admires Odunze’s ability to turn a low-percentage play into a high-percentage one. He commends Odunze’s skills in tracking the ball, maximizing space, and making contested catches.

Tyler mentions that Odunze could potentially run fast at the combine, which might influence his draft position. However, Tyler also notes that Odunze could improve his performance in space and his route tree.

#2 - Malik Nabers, LSU

Tyler’s second-best wide receiver in the draft is Malik Nabers from LSU. Nabers’ ability to utilize his frame and speed, stack defenders, and track the ball exceptionally well impresses Tyler. He also appreciates Nabers’ ability to vary his releases, giving him an advantage with leverage.

Tyler notes that Nabers produced significantly less when he was outside, which could be a red flag. However, he also points out that Justin Jefferson has proven that this isn’t always an issue. Despite this potential concern, Tyler believes Nabers is a very good football player.

#1 - Marvin Harrison Jr, Ohio State

The top spot on Tyler’s list goes to Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State. Tyler admires Harrison’s versatility, and ability to run routes crisply, create separation, and win with tempo. He also commends Harrison’s ability to handle physicality given his frame.

Tyler believes that Harrison is the best receiver prospect to come out since Calvin Johnson. He strongly feels that Harrison’s skills and potential make him a game-changer and expects him to perform well in the league.

The Vikings’ Selection: A Forecast

As the show wraps up, the question arises as to whether the Minnesota Vikings will select any of the top 20 wide receivers. Tyler believes that a second-round selection is more likely than a first, due to the team’s need for a wide receiver three. He suggests that the team’s actions during free agency will greatly influence their draft strategy.

Stay tuned for the next episode where we’ll delve into the top 10 wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Whether you’re a dedicated Vikings fan or an NFL Draft enthusiast, The Real Forno Show offers valuable insights and expert analysis.

Tyler’s Wide Receiver Rankings and Grades:

Conclusion

We’ve just taken a deep dive into Tyler’s expert analysis of some of the top wide receiver prospects for the 2024 NFL draft. This list provides a comprehensive look at the various strengths, weaknesses, and potential of these talented athletes. It’s essential to remember, however, that predicting NFL potential is an art. Only time will tell how these promising players will perform in the NFL. As the NFL Draft approaches, these evaluations will serve as a crucial resource for teams looking to boost their offensive lineup.

