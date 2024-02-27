2024 Free Agent Running Back Options For the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are currently gearing up for the NFL off-season with what should be a keen focus on addressing their rushing woes from last year. In 2023, the Vikings faced challenges in the ground game, exacerbated by the struggles of the starting one-two punch and the unfortunate injury setback for Cam Akers. With these setbacks in mind, the team should look to rectify their rushing deficiencies to enhance offensive efficiency and overall performance. With the draft on the horizon and notable free agent running backs available, the team has multiple avenues to explore in the search for improvement.

One of the key options on the table is delving into the upcoming draft, where the Vikings can potentially secure promising young talent to bolster the running back room. However, with the uncertainty inherent in drafting rookies of any position, the team may also opt for more immediate solutions through free agency. Notable free agent running backs such as Zack Moss, D’Andre Swift, and Tony Pollard present intriguing options for Minnesota.

Zack Moss emerged as a standout performer in the 2023 season, showing his versatility and playmaking ability. With 794 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns, and 2 receiving touchdowns, Miss proved his capabilities to contribute effectively both on the ground and air. His career year signals the potential for continued growth and impact, making him an attractive option for teams seeking a talented running back.

D’Andre Swift from Philly emerged as one of the league’s top rushers in 2023, tallying 1,049 rushing yards, his first year breaking the 1k yard mark along with his first Pro-Bowl selection. At just 25 years old, Swift offers youth and potential, coupled with his known ability to carry the ball as many times as you need. His ability to consistently generate yardage and contribute to the offense could provide the Vikings with a much-needed spark in their running game.

Tony Pollard, the versatile running back from Dallas, also presents an intriguing option for Minnesota. With 1,005 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns last year, Pollard yet again showed his ability to thrive in the competitive NFL environment. At 26 years old, Pollard brings a blend of experience and youth, making him a valuable asset for teams searching for a dynamic playmaker in the backfield.

As the Vikings weigh their options, they must carefully consider the potential impact of each candidate on their offensive scheme and team dynamics. Whether through the draft or free agency, securing a playmaking running back will be instrumental in their pursuit of a stable rushing attack. As the offseason unfolds, look for the Vikings to add to their running back room one way or another.