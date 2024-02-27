Vikings to have joint practices with Browns this preseason

The NFL schedule won’t be coming out until sometime in May, if history is any indicator, but we might already know where the Minnesota Vikings are going to be spending a bit of their preseason.

Per Jared Mueller from our friends over at Dawgs by Nature, the Browns have invited the Vikings to join them for joint practice sessions during the preseason. This announcement was made by Browns’ GM Andrew Berry during his press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday morning.

Because the Vikings have an extra home game this year, even though they’re giving one up to “host” a game in the United Kingdom, they will play two of their three preseason games on the road in 2024, and based on this it appears one of them is going to be in Cleveland. Obviously we don’t know dates or anything at this point, but those will be coming with the rest of the schedule release.

The Browns should be a pretty solid group for the Vikings to prepare for the season against. They made the AFC playoffs this past year and are coached by former Vikings’ offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski. Current Vikings’ GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah also worked in the Browns’ front office before being hired by the Vikings in 2022.

The Vikings had joint practices as part of both of their home preseason contests this past season, as they hosted the Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals ahead of games at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The last time the Vikings and the Browns faced off in the regular season was in 2021 in Minneapolis, a game that the Browns won by a score of 14-7. They won’t face off in the regular season again until 2025 when they are scheduled to make a trip to the shores of Lake Erie.