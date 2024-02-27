Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey: Who do you love?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We have a new SB Nation Reacts question for you all to answer about our favorite football team, and this one has to do with the Vikings’ upcoming foray into free agency.

The Vikings have two big-name free agents that will, potentially, be hitting the open market two weeks from tomorrow. It seems unlikely that the Vikings will be keeping both of them in the fold, so we want to know. . .

If you could only keep one of the Vikings’ two big-name free agents, which one would you keep: Kirk Cousins or Danielle Hunter?

There are cases to be made for either of them, and I’m quite curious to see which way the crowd leans on this one. So, feel free to vote in our poll below and make your voice heard in the comments section. We’ll try to have the results for this one posted by Thursday night sometime, but if we get it posted after that we apologize in advance.

Thanks in advance to everyone that participates!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/PL21PS/">Please take our survey</a>

