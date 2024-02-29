The Vikings are, apparently, an “intriguing” trade destination for Zach Wilson

As the silly season in the National Football League continues, we’ve gotten a bit of trade speculation that hopefully isn’t as intriguing to the Minnesota Vikings as it is to some folks.

The New York Jets have given quarterback Zach Wilson permission to seek a trade, and Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic seems to think that the Vikings are the most intriguing trade destination for him.

Kirk Cousins is a free agent, and Minnesota doesn’t have any young quarterbacks on the roster worth developing. In addition, quarterback-friendly coach (Kevin O’Connell) has a proven history of putting his QBs in position to succeed. This is the most intriguing potential destination.

Rosenblatt is right when he says that the Vikings don’t have any young quarterbacks worth developing, though that’s a bit harsh towards Jaren Hall, I suppose. The thing about potentially trading for Wilson is, at this point, he hasn’t shown that he’s worth developing, either.

Wilson was taken second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jets and hasn't had a whole lot of success to this point. He’s completed around 57% of his passes while throwing 23 touchdown passes against 25 interceptions. He wound up starting 11 games for the Jets this past season, being forced into duty after Aaron Rodgers ruptured his hamstring just four plays into the season.

I’m guessing that the asking price for Wilson wouldn’t be that much. . .probably a conditional late-round pick or something. But, honestly, that’s still too much to pay for one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory, and hopefully Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company aren’t nearly as intrigued by the idea of trading for Zach Wilson as they could be.