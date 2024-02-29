SB Nation Reacts Results: Hunter over Cousins for our readers

We’ve got the results of this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey that we asked your opinion on a couple of days ago, and the results are not all that surprising given the options available.

We presented Minnesota Vikings fans with a free agency scenario in this week’s survey. We asked if the team could only keep one of their two biggest potential free agents, who would they want to have stay: quarterback Kirk Cousins or edge Danielle Hunter?

The results, to be honest, aren’t all that surprising.

When the dust settled and the smoke cleared, 62% of our readers said that they would prefer to keep Hunter in that scenario and let Cousins head off to free agency.

Again, given what we’ve seen since the Vikings’ season came to an end, these results aren’t terribly surprising. The sentiment among Vikings fans seems to be that it’s time for the team to draft a young quarterback who can step in and take the reigns sooner rather than later, and Cousins’ potential salary could be a hindrance to the team going forward, particularly considering that they can only offer him a set amount before the new league year starts.

Hunter, on the other hand, was the best player on the Vikings’ defense last season and is still a player that Brian Flores can continue building around on that side of the ball. The price tag for Hunter is likely to be significant, but he already has a dead cap hit of around $15 million figured into the Vikings’ cap for this coming season so a slight bump up from that wouldn’t be that detrimental.

Are you surprised by these results, folks? Let us know what you think, and thank you to everyone who participated in this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey!

