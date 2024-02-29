Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 29 February 2024

NFL Combine workouts start today!
Defensive Line and Linebackers are up today
Defensive Backs and Tight Ends tomorrow
Running Backs, Quarterbacks, and Wide Receivers on Saturday
Offensive Line on Sunday
Since your last open thread
Vikings Rank #2 Overall in 2024 NFLPA Report Card
Other News
Kevin O’Connell lays out ‘non-negotiables’ for prospect quarterbacks
“Any NFL quarterback who is going to sustain a long career in this league has to be accurate,” O’Connell said. “They have to be able to process information, they have to have a certain baseline level of toughness to play the position because we ask them to do not only mentally hard things but it’s a physically hard position with what happens each Sunday.”
Matthew Coller: On Justin Jefferson, Moneyball and Minnesota sports history
Speaking of successful teams, outside of the Chiefs, who have the greatest QB of a generation, clubs with elite receivers have been having a lot of success lately. The top paid receivers are Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, AJ Brown and Stefon Diggs. Hill’s team led the NFL in passing, Adams drove Aaron Rodgers’ two MVP awards, Kupp was the offensive player of the year and won the Super Bowl, Brown was three points from a Super Bowl and Diggs’ team has won four straight division titles since he arrived.
Jefferson’s impact on his quarterback is so immense that you vastly improve the odds of your quarterback playing great by having him, whether it’s Kirk or no Kirk. When JJ has been targeted over his career, he’s turned Cousins into an MVP. His QB rating on throws in his direction is 111.8 and he’s the only WR in the NFL to grade over 90 for the last four seasons in a row by PFF.
Did acquiring Diggs not help Josh Allen become an MVP-caliber QB? Did AJ Brown’s presence in Philly not help Jalen Hurts get to the Super Bowl? Did Brown’s absence not crush Tennessee’s QBs as they tried failingly to replace him in the draft? Is Brock Purdy out there doing it by himself or with All-Pro Deebo Samuel, the seventh highest paid receiver in the league? Decent quarterbacks can play great when their receivers make every play. Decent quarterbacks can get exposed when they do not have those guys.
Yore Mock with a Q&D Plan
Starting Cap Space
2024: $35,807,132
2025: $139,489,530
.
Cut H. Smith and D. Lowry
Extend Kork - 2 yr 90M
Extend JJ - 4 yr 140M
Extend Hunter - 3 yr 75M
Extend Wonnum - 2 yr 13M
Sign DT - DJ Reader 3 yr 48M
Sign OG - Jon Runyan 3 yr 18M
Sign LB - Tyrel Dodson 3 yr 18M
Sign DT - Raekwon Davis - 2yr 10M
Sign CB - Akhello Witherspoon - 4 yr 36M
Sign EDGE - Yetur-Gross Matos 2 yr 7.5M
Sign OG - Sua Opeta 2 yr 6M
Sign OL - Blake Brandel 1 yr 2.25M
Sign DT - Khyiris Tonga 1 yr 2.25M
Sign TE - Johnny Mundt 1 yr 1.375M
Sign WR - Brandon Powell 1 yr 1.375M
Sign OC - Austin Shclottmann 1 yr 1.225M
Sign OL - Oli Udoh 1 yr 1.225M
Pick up ERFA deals of Muse and TJ Smith
.
Ending Cap Space
2024: $11,886,752 (67 players)
2025: ($4,562,920) (36 players)
In 2025, the team could restructure O’Neill and Hockenson, cut Ham, Bradbury, Oliver, and Booth to get up to 21M in cap space.
Depth Chart before draft ...
QB: Kork, Mullens, Hall
RB: Mattison, Chandler, Nwangu, McBride, Gaskin
WR: Jefferson, Nailor, Knowles, Harry
WR: Addison, Powell, L. Jackson, T. Jackson, Thomas, Baldwin
TE: Hockenson, Oliver, Mundt, Muse
LT: Darrisaw, Udoh, Adenji
LG: Runyan, Opeta, Byrd
OC: Bradbury, Schlottmann
RG: Ingram, Opeta, Robinson
RT: O’Neill, Brandel, Cronk
.
DE: Davis, Roy, TJ Smith
DT: Reader, Tonga
DE: Phillips
LOLB: Hunter, Jones II, Carter
ROLB: Wonnum, Matos-Gross
LILB: Dodson, Asamoah
RILB: Pace Jr, Kwenkeu, Beauplan
LCB: Murphy, Booth, Joejuan Williams, Green
RCB: Witherspoon, Evans, Blackmon, Jaylin Williams
NB: Metellus, Thompson
SS: Jackson, Lewis
FS: Bynum, Ward
.
K:
P: Wright
LS: DePaola
Trade Partner: Bengals
Sent: Pick 11
Received: Pick 18, Pick 49, 2025 CIN 4th
...
Trade Partner: Cardinals
Sent: Pick 42, 2025 1st
Received: Pick 27, Pick 90
...
18. Jared Verse EDGE Florida State 6’4” 260
27. J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan 6’3’ 202
49. Zach Frazier OC West Virginia 6’2.5” 314
90. Leonard Taylor DT Miami (FL) 6’3.1” 304
109. Brenden Rice WR USC 6’2.1” 212
130. Cam Hart CB Notre Dame 6’2.7” 204
156. Marist Liufau LB Notre Dame 6’2.0” 239
166. Isaac Guerendo RB Louisville 5’11.6” 220
179. Dallin Holker TE Colorado State 6’5” 235
228. Joshua Karty K Stanford 6’1.6” 208
