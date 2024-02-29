Report: Vikings to release RB Alexander Mattison

After a season that can only really be labeled a disappointment from the running game, the Minnesota Vikings are going to have a changing of the guard at that position.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Vikings have informed running back Alexander Mattison that he will be released. It’s a move that will save the Vikings around $3.35 million in salary cap space with free agency a little more than a week away. He was reportedly set to have $2.75 million of his salary become guaranteed on 15 March, which might help to explain his release.

Mattison just finished his fifth season with the Vikings. He was a third-round pick of the Vikings in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Boise State and spent his first four years with the team as the primary backup to Dalvin Cook. When Cook departed last offseason, Mattison became the team’s #1 back. This past season, he played in 16 games, starting 13 of them, and carried the ball 180 times for 700 yards and did not find the end zone on the ground. He also had 30 receptions for 192 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

In his five seasons in Minnesota, Mattison carried the ball 584 times for 2,370 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The departure of Mattison makes Ty Chandler the top back in the Vikings’ backfield, the role he found himself in towards the end of the 2023 season. The team also has Kene Nwangwu and DeWayne McBride on the roster, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team address the position at some point in the 2024 NFL Draft this April.

Again, the Minnesota Vikings will be releasing running back Alexander Mattison ahead of the start of free agency next week. If the team makes any more moves, we’ll bring them to you as soon as we can.