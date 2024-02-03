Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 3 February 2024

Senior Bowl is today at at 1 p.m. ET.
Since yore last open thread
Happy Trails, Teddy Bridgewater
CJ Ham Set to Replace Kyle Juszczyk In The Pro Bowl
Vikings Reportedly Interested In Byron Murphy II
It’s Okay If The Vikings Don’t Find An Immediate Successor to Kirk Cousins
And now Teddy Bridgewater is into coaching
Other News
Vikings DE Danielle Hunter on 2024 prospects: ‘Whatever is best available for me, I’ll take that’
“Just letting everything play its course. I did my job. Everything’s in my agent’s hands and my team — and whomever it is that’s out there,” Hunter told NFL.com at Friday’s Pro Bowl Games practice. “My job, like I said, is to do my job. And I’m gonna make sure I stay in shape and whatever is best available for me, I’ll take that.”
Show me the money!
Cowboys Rumors: Former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer Interested in DC Job
Could the Vikings trade back into the 1st round for Michael Penix Jr.?
Maybe this will work but if it doesn’t now you don’t want to take anyone. Are the remaining QBs better than Hall?
NFL Trade Ideas That Can Reshape the League in 2024
NFL Draft Stuff
2024 East-West Shrine Bowl Weigh-Ins, Measurements Results For NFL Prospects
2024 Senior Bowl Weigh-In, Measurement Results For NFL Prospects
2024 NFL Draft: Six prospects who stood out in East-West Shrine Bowl
2024 East-West Shrine Bowl Recap
2024 Shrine Bowl takeaways: Malik Washington , Frank Gore Jr. among players who raised 2024 NFL Draft stock
Congrats to the 2024 All #ShrineBowl West Team!— East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) February 1, 2024
Voted by coaches for their outstanding attitude, dedication, and leadership on and off the field.@JohnRhysPlumlee // @UCF_Football@BlakeWatson_2 // @MemphisFB@malik_w2 // @UVAFootball
Isaac Rex // @BYUfootball@MasonLMcCormick… pic.twitter.com/2N2YkqrlDd
Congrats to the 2024 All #ShrineBowl East Team!— East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) February 1, 2024
Voted by coaches for their outstanding attitude, dedication, and leadership on and off the field.
@DevinLeary1 // @UKFootball
@TyroneTracy // @BoilerFootball
@i_williams11 // @IlliniFootball
Tip Reiman //… pic.twitter.com/ynMp1BJGJL
Yore Mock
https://www.drafttek.com/2024-NFL-Mock-Draft/2024-NFL-Mock-Draft-Round-1.asp
https://www.drafttek.com/2024-NFL-Draft-Team-Pages/Vikings-Draft-Page.asp
1.11 Bo Nix QB Oregon 6’1.7” 218
2.42 Kris Jenkins DL5T Michigan 6’3” 305
4.109 Sione Vaki S Utah 5’11.3 211
4.130 Javon Foster OT Missouri 6’5.4” 309
5.157 Javon Solomon EDGE Troy 6’0.6” 247
5.165 Justin Rogers DL1T Auburn 6’2.2” 338
6.182 Trevin Wallace ILB Kentucky 6’1.2” 244
6.195 Trevor Keegan OG Michigan 6’5.3” 308
I may have taken JJ McCarthy but in a previous revision before publishing, McCarthy was gone to the Falcons.
