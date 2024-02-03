 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 3 February 2024

“It is hard enough to remember my opinions, without also remembering my reasons for them!” ― Friedrich Nietzsche

By Mark P
/ new
Oregon State v Oregon Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

Senior Bowl is today at at 1 p.m. ET.

...

Since yore last open thread

Happy Trails, Teddy Bridgewater

CJ Ham Set to Replace Kyle Juszczyk In The Pro Bowl

Vikings Reportedly Interested In Byron Murphy II

It’s Okay If The Vikings Don’t Find An Immediate Successor to Kirk Cousins

And now Teddy Bridgewater is into coaching

Other News

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter on 2024 prospects: ‘Whatever is best available for me, I’ll take that’

“Just letting everything play its course. I did my job. Everything’s in my agent’s hands and my team — and whomever it is that’s out there,” Hunter told NFL.com at Friday’s Pro Bowl Games practice. “My job, like I said, is to do my job. And I’m gonna make sure I stay in shape and whatever is best available for me, I’ll take that.”

Show me the money!

Cowboys Rumors: Former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer Interested in DC Job

Could the Vikings trade back into the 1st round for Michael Penix Jr.?

Maybe this will work but if it doesn’t now you don’t want to take anyone. Are the remaining QBs better than Hall?

NFL Trade Ideas That Can Reshape the League in 2024

NFL Draft Stuff

2024 East-West Shrine Bowl Weigh-Ins, Measurements Results For NFL Prospects

2024 Senior Bowl Weigh-In, Measurement Results For NFL Prospects

2024 NFL Draft: Six prospects who stood out in East-West Shrine Bowl

2024 East-West Shrine Bowl Recap

2024 Shrine Bowl takeaways: Malik Washington , Frank Gore Jr. among players who raised 2024 NFL Draft stock

...

Yore Mock

https://www.drafttek.com/2024-NFL-Mock-Draft/2024-NFL-Mock-Draft-Round-1.asp
https://www.drafttek.com/2024-NFL-Draft-Team-Pages/Vikings-Draft-Page.asp

...

1.11 Bo Nix QB Oregon 6’1.7” 218

2023 Pac-12 Championship - Oregon v Washington Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

2.42 Kris Jenkins DL5T Michigan 6’3” 305

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Michigan at Penn State Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

4.109 Sione Vaki S Utah 5’11.3 211

California v Utah Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

4.130 Javon Foster OT Missouri 6’5.4” 309

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Arkansas at Missouri Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

5.157 Javon Solomon EDGE Troy 6’0.6” 247

South Alabama v Troy Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

5.165 Justin Rogers DL1T Auburn 6’2.2” 338

NCAA Football: Auburn at Texas A&amp;M Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

6.182 Trevin Wallace ILB Kentucky 6’1.2” 244

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Florida at Kentucky Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

6.195 Trevor Keegan OG Michigan 6’5.3” 308

Michigan v Maryland Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

I may have taken JJ McCarthy but in a previous revision before publishing, McCarthy was gone to the Falcons.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...