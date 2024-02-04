SB Nation Reacts Results: The next best quarterback

We’re back with the results of our SB Nation Reacts survey for this week about the Minnesota Vikings, and this week’s question has given us a bit of an interesting look into what fans of the purple might want to see in the 2024 NFL Draft.

This week, we presented a scenario. It’s draft night and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is going to take a quarterback in the first round, but he hasn’t traded up into the top three selections to acquire the services of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels. So, we’re now looking at the next group of quarterbacks and asking which one you would like to see the Vikings take in such a scenario.

Here are those results:

The top choice of our readers was Michigan star J.J. McCarthy, who garnered 36% of the vote from our readers for this one. Jim Harbaugh, who has since moved on to the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job, coached McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship this past season and is now saying that people wouldn’t be surprised when McCarthy is the first player taken overall.

I mean, he’s not going to be the first player taken overall, but you have to admire the confidence, I suppose. But he’s the pick of Vikings fans in the scenario we laid out.

Our pair of Pac-12 passers had a close fight for the second and third spots, but the edge went to Bo Nix of Oregon, who got 28% of the vote. Michael Penix Jr. of Washington picked up 26% of the selections from our readers in this one.

What I’m interested in more than anything is the 10% of folks that would go with a different quarterback in this scenario. . .or, perhaps, might not go with a quarterback at all. If you think there’s a quarterback who isn’t one of the six already mentioned that’s worthy of a first-round pick, please let us know in the comments section who that might be.

Those are our SB Nation Reacts results for this week, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll be back with another question here in a couple of days.