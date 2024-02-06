Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey: WHO YA GOT?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Yes, it’s once again time to take the pulse of Minnesota Vikings fans with our latest SB Nation Reacts survey. This week, we’ve got a couple of questions for you to weigh in on.

The first one is, in fact, connected to our favorite team. We want to know whether or not you think the Vikings have what it takes to make it back to the top of the NFC North in 2024. . .you know, where they belong. I know it’s early and there’s a lot of stuff that has to happen yet, but there just seems to be a lot of gloom and doom surrounding the team at the moment and I want to know whether we think that’s the case.

The other question for this week has to do with the game on Sunday. . .you know, the last meaningful game before we go on about how we miss football for the next seven months? We want to know both who you want to win the game and who you think will win the game. If your head and your heart are saying the same thing, great. For some of us, there’s a little bit of a conflict. I don’t want to give away my response because I don’t want to potentially influence anything, but we want to know what you folks think.

Go ahead and vote in the survey below and make your voices heard in the comments section. We’ll have the results of this week’s survey up for your reading pleasure before Super Bowl Sunday.