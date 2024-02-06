Always make sure you get the right Randy Moss

If you’ve got a sports show or a podcast, you could certainly do worse during Super Bowl week than to book Randy Moss to be on your show. After all, he’s a Hall of Famer and he does have Super Bowl experience, even if he did come out on the wrong end of things in that game. He’d obviously provide some solid insight into a lot of things having to do with Sunday’s game.

However, it’s important to make sure you get the right Randy Moss.

The gentleman pictured to the right there is, in fact, Randy Moss. And, yes, he has worked for the NFL Network and has some impressive credentials as a journalist, though most of his expertise appears to involve thoroughbred racing, not football.

So, you could probably talk to this Randy Moss about football for a while, but he might not be able to offer the same level of insight as the Randy Moss who lit up defensive backs for the Minnesota Vikings over the years.

The folks from the Boomer and Gio podcast from CBS Sports and WFAN in New York appear to have learned this the hard way, as they thought they had the (honestly) more famous Randy Moss booked for their show this week, but it turns out they got the guy in the suit and tie in the picture there instead.

I’m not sure if they can get “Straight Cash, Homey” Moss on the show before the end of the week, because I’m guessing he’s probably a little bit busy.

But, if you’re booking guests for a talk show or a podcast or whatever it might be, it’s very important to make sure that you get the right Randy Moss. Accept no substitutes.