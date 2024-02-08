Justin Jefferson wants to “break the bank” in Minnesota

Yesterday during some time on Radio Row at the Super Bowl, Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Justin Jefferson made a couple of things clear, even though you’ve likely only heard about one of those things.

The money quote. . .literally and figuratively. . .has to do with the fact that the Vikings have yet to sign him to an extension that will reset the market at the wide receiver position. It makes sense, considering that he is the best wide receiver in the National Football League (by some distance). He should, and will, be paid accordingly.

But here’s the quote from Jefferson that folks are talking about:

I want to break the bank and I want to be a part of an organization that wants me and to really give me what I deserve.

Oh my goodness! Is he saying that the Vikings don’t want him and won’t give him what he thinks he deserves?

Well, no. . .let’s move on to the second part of the quote that fewer people are talking about:

I feel like eventually the Vikings will do what they need to do to have me in the building, but I don’t really know at this very moment.

So, it certainly sounds like Jefferson is anticipating remaining in Minnesota for the long term, and most sane people believe that to be the case as well. After all, if the Vikings are planning on bringing in a new, young quarterback to attempt to build around for the long-term at some point, why would they not give that young quarterback the single-best target in the NFL?

People can gripe about Kwesi Adofo-Mensah all they want, but there’s absolutely no way the guy is going to send Justin Jefferson away at this point. Or any other point, for that matter.

We’re all anxiously anticipating the Justin Jefferson contract extension that we all know is coming. Will it be before the start of free agency? I’d like to think it would be, but even if it’s not it will be coming sooner rather than later.