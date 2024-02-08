Report: Jared Allen passed over for Hall of Fame induction again

The Pro Football Hall of Fame won’t officially announce its Class of 2024 until later this evening, but apparently the most prominent former member of the Minnesota Vikings who had a shot at getting the call this year is being passed over once again.

Source says that DE Jared Allen, who was a finalist for the fourth straight year, did not make the Pro Football Hall of Fame for class of 2024. Allen starred in the NFL primarily with the Chiefs and Vikings and spent the past season helping #Broncos as a pass rush specialist. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) February 8, 2024

According to our old friend Chris Tomasson, now covering the Broncos for the Denver Gazette, former Vikings’ defensive end Jared Allen will not be among those being enshrined in Canton this season. Allen was apparently working with the Broncos this season as a pass rush coach.

This will be the fourth time that Allen has been passed over by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, having first become eligible in 2021. Allen was a four-time First-Team All-Pro, three of which came during his time in Minnesota, and a five-time Pro Bowler, four of which came while he was with the Vikings.

Allen started his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, and was traded to the Vikings during the 2008 offseason in exchange for a first-round pick and a pair of third-round picks. During his time in Minnesota he collected 85.5 quarterback sacks, including setting the single-season franchise record in that category with 22 back in 2011.

So, it’s going to be another year. . .at the very least. . .before Allen hears the call to Canton. It’s a call he’s going to hear eventually, but it’s kind of ridiculous that it hasn’t happened already. Of course, Vikings fans have seen this happen with Jim Marshall (among others), but hopefully Allen’s wait won’t hit that absurd level before it finally happens.