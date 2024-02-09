Norse Code Podcast Episode 505: Supply Side Guyconomics

*****Download Link Here*****
Episode Notes:
- The Vikings did hire a defensive line coach shortly after recording this episode — Marcus Dixon
- Alec Lewis wrote up an explanation of the cap scenario involving Cousins a bit ago
- My most recent mock draft at Zone Coverage and the companion video at Wide Left
- My Super Bowl Preview episode with Split Zone Duo
- Luke Braun on Drake Maye and Pocket Management
- What the Fuck Am I Doing At the Senior Bowl?
- Senior Bowl standouts
- An analysis of previous Reba McEntire performances of the national anthem
- There are cameras and mics in the goalposts, as god intended
- Perhaps I should not have been as optimistic about the Kristin Juszczyk clothing line prop
- I’ve been pretty confused about the Russell Wilson contract details; as it is listed here I don’t see “$39 million guaranteed” as has been explained by cap experts, including OverTheCap’s written explanation.
