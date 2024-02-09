Marcus Dixon to become new Vikings’ defensive line coach

With the Minnesota Vikings not having taken the field for about a month now, it’s easy to forget that the team currently doesn’t have a defensive line coach. Well, didn’t have a defensive line coach, because it appears that they’ve remedied that situation.

Sources say Broncos DL coach Marcus Dixon is expected to leave for Minnesota and become the Vikings' new DL coach. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 9, 2024

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Vikings will be hiring Marcus Dixon as their new defensive line coach, replacing Chris Rumph.

Dixon was a former NFL player, having signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008 as an undrafted free agent. He also played with the New York Jets, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Tennessee Titans, as well as the B.C. Lions of the Canadian Football League.

He then moved into the coaching ranks at his alma mater, Hampton University, before joining the Los Angeles Rams as their defensive line coach in 2021. After being a part of the staff that helped the Rams to a victory in Super Bowl LVI. . .along with current Vikings’ head coach Kevin O’Connell. . .Dixon moved on to become the defensive line coach in Denver in 2022, where he had been for the past two seasons.

Rumph, if you’ll recall, took a leave of absence from the Vikings for the better part of last season. Towards the end of the year, and in fact before the 2023 NFL season came to an end, he wound up taking the defensive line coaching job with the Clemson Tigers.

Welcome to Minnesota, Marcus Dixon!