It’s Crunch Time for Kwesi

With just a couple weeks before the start of the new NFL year, it’s crunch time for Vikings’ GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. And unlike the past two years, how Adofo-Mensah navigates the next couple months could determine his future with the Vikings organization.

It’s a Make-or-Break Offseason for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

For a variety of reasons, this could be a make-or-break offseason for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. It’s not that he’s on the hot seat at the moment, but he is entering year three of a four-year contract. Adofo-Mensah has done some good things, but he’s yet to make his bones as general manager with the Vikings organization.

Echoing that point in a recent SkorNorth podcast, there was some speculation that Adofo-Mensah’s reputation within the Vikings organization may not be as solid at this point as Kevin O’Connell’s. Both O’Connell and Adofo-Mensah have had some missteps, but overall ownership has seen O’Connell in action over the course of two seasons, one successful in winning the division and the other falling short in large part due to a rash of key injuries, and most recently earning one of only three A+ grades in the latest NFLPA report card. Adofo-Mensah, by contrast, has less to show from his first two off seasons.

Adofo-Mensah has made a number of successful moves. He brought in Za’Darius Smith for cheap his first year, he extended Patrick Peterson and Kirk Cousins, but Peterson and Smith are now gone and Cousins is a free agent after Adofo-Mensah was unable come to a contract extension for him a year ago. And Adofo-Mensah’s first draft has not yielded much to date. There is still hope that some of his ten picks in that draft will be worthwhile, but at this point Ed Ingram has been a mediocre starter, Lewis Cine suffered a major foot/leg injury and while he’s now healthy, he’s also at the bottom of the depth chart. Andrew Booth Jr. also has had some minor injury issues and played well this season albeit on only 100 snaps but could still move up the depth chart. Akayleb Evans was a mediocre starter this year as well at cornerback but seems more in doubt to keep that role next season, while Brian Asamoah has gone from presumed replacement for Eric Kendricks to the bottom of the linebacker depth chart. Vederian Lowe was traded for a sixth-round pick to the Patriots and Esezi Otomewo was cut at the end of training camp last year. Ty Chandler, Jalen Nailor, and Nick Muse remain on the roster and could move up the depth chart (Chandler already has).

But overall, nothing in Adofo-Mensah’s first year did much to move the needle, particularly on a more long-term basis at this point, with the exception of the trade for TJ Hockenson, which Adofo-Mensah made just before the trade deadline a year ago.

In his second offseason as GM, Adofo-Mensah made the tough but necessary and correct decision to move on from a number of aging core veterans that weren’t earning their salary cap- namely Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, and Eric Kendricks. He got a pay-cut from Harrison Smith and Jordan Hicks, and reluctantly traded Za’Darius Smith to the Browns after Smith wanted out of his contract. He acquired Marcus Davenport, Josh Oliver, and Byron Murphy Jr., the latter two appearing to have been good acquisitions while Davenport was MIA most of the season with a mysterious ankle injury. He also extended both CJ Ham, Alexander Mattison, TJ Hockenson, and Josh Metellus. The Mattison extension didn’t work out well. And, after a lengthy hold-out, restructured Danielle Hunter’s contract into a one-year deal. But Adofo-Mensah was unable to come to terms to extend either Kirk Cousins or Justin Jefferson, despite making efforts to do so.

In last year’s draft, however, Adofo-Mensah had more initial success than the 2022 draft, with his top two picks Jordan Addison and Mekhi Blackmon looking like they could be long-term contributors and quality starters, as does UDFA acquisition Ivan Pace Jr. There isn’t much to go by for the rest of the draft class at this point, including the other UDFA pick that made the roster- Andre Carter II.

But while Adofo-Mensah has had some multi-base hits in Jordan Addison, TJ Hockenson, and Ivan Pace Jr. for sure, and perhaps a few others, along with some singles as well, he hasn’t had any home runs yet and has also made a lot of outs, whether strike outs or putouts. The baseball analogy is a good one because a good GM, like a good hitter in baseball, has about the same batting average- hitting on about 3 of 10 at-bats with most of them singles.

Overall, between draft picks, free agency, and trades- including draft-day trades- and in-house contract decisions and negotiations, Adofo-Mensah hasn’t demonstrated enough yet to earn a contract extension. He hasn’t made his bones yet. But this offseason will be his opportunity to do so.

Why This Offseason is So High Stakes

The high stakes nature of this off-season, and particularly the next two months, is that this may be the last real opportunity for Adofo-Mensah to build his resume before the Vikings’ ownership needs to make a decision on his future with the organization. He still has two years left on his contract, but the Vikings would likely want to make a decision on whether to extend him or not prior to his contract expiration, rather than creating additional uncertainty among Vikings’ scouts and other staff under the general manager. And if Adofo-Mensah hasn’t done enough to earn an extension after three seasons, it would seem unlikely that he’d be able to do so in his last season under contract.

Secondly, the Vikings have a lot of high-profile free agents and possible extensions to navigate in the next couple weeks, and also above average draft capital and salary cap space heading into free agency and the NFL Draft- which could possibly include drafting a QBOTF candidate early in the first round. These decisions over the next couple months are all interrelated, with a couple of them high stakes decisions that could have a lasting impact on the Vikings franchise.

Kwesi Wants to Complete the Rebuild This Year

At the Vikings’ end-of-season press conference, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was asked about the status of the competitive rebuild he has talked about since becoming general manager. His answer hasn’t received a lot of discussion but is insightful into his approach and thinking about the team entering this offseason.

Right now, in the competitive rebuild, we want to get to a place where there is no rebuild, where it’s just competitive in a window. And I think we’re close to that. It’s gonna take a big offseason- that’s why we’re gonna be here a lot. It’s important, it’s key and I’m excited for the challenge. - Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, 1-10-24

Adofo-Mensah talked about the progress made and regaining financial flexibility, which he said they have accomplished, but that he wants to get to a place where there is no longer a rebuild aspect to roster building, and that the team is simply competitive with a window of opportunity. He went on to say that he believes they are close to achieving that- but it’s going to take a big offseason to get there.

That makes it a high stakes offseason for Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings, as he attempts to acquire the missing pieces this offseason for the Vikings to be competitive in the playoffs over a window of opportunity- presumably the next few years.

There are many pundits and fans, particularly those calling for a more significant rebuild, that don’t feel the Vikings are close to being competitive with their current roster and need to do more of a tear-down before they can really compete in the postseason. But Adofo-Mensah clearly does not share that view.

A Big To-Do List

Right now everything is still in front of Adofo-Mensah, but time is running short. Over the next two weeks he’ll need to have some key negotiations and make some big decisions that will impact the draft and whether the Vikings will indeed have completed their competitive rebuild and become a team with all the elements needed to be competitive in the post-season tournament.

Kirk Cousins

The first key item on Adofo-Mensah’s offseason to-do list is Kirk Cousins. Adofo-Mensah tried to extend Cousins last year but was unable to reach a deal. Cousins was reportedly willing to take a discount on the average annual value of the extension (reportedly less than $40 million/year), but Adofo-Mensah was unwilling to guarantee a contract with Cousins through the 2025 season.

Now Adofo-Mensah is facing the same negotiation, but with different- and less favorable- circumstances. First, although Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury which could negatively impact contract extensions for Cousins, he is way ahead in his rehabilitation schedule by all accounts and was having arguably his best season statistically before his injury. Additionally, some big names in the Vikings organization have been unequivocal in wanting Cousins back, most notably head coach Kevin O’Connell and superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson- who’s also hinted that who’s playing quarterback for the Vikings may impact his contract extension decision. Additionally, Cousins’ reputation in the league and within the Vikings’ organization has improved since this time last year, first with Cousins’ performance in the Netflix Quarterback series, his being ranked 42nd (his highest ranking) in the Top 100 Players by fellow NFL players, his performance last season before he was injured, and with many of his teammates coming out with high praise for Cousins’ leadership after he was injured. Lastly, if no deal is done by March 13th, the Vikings will absorb a $28.5 million dead cap hit as Cousins’ contract voids on that date. As a result, there is a clear deadline by which Adofo-Mensah needs to complete a deal to extend Cousins- if he intends to do so.

Rumors have been all over the map regarding a possible extension for Cousins. Bill Barnwell predicted $51 million average salary most recently. Charlie Walters with the Pioneer Press reported that ‘the buzz’ is that Cousins wants $90 million over two years guaranteed. Albert Breer reported that the Vikings are unwilling to give Cousins another fully guaranteed contract. Other reports have the Vikings allowing Cousins to test the free agent market (presumably in advance of March 13th) before reaching a deal, and still others speculate that the Vikings will move on from Cousins, possibly signing Russell Wilson or some other bridge quarterback and drafting a QBOTF early in April’s NFL Draft.

For Adofo-Mensah, if he does reach a deal to extend Cousins, but for more money than he could have extended him for last year, that’s unlikely to grade well with Vikings’ ownership. And if he’s not able to extend Cousins, and the Vikings are forced to go with a bridge QB for a season or two if a drafted QB is not ready to be the starter, that could be a real problem when it comes to Adofo-Mensah receiving a contract extension, particularly if it complicates extension talks with Justin Jefferson.

Ultimately, Adofo-Mensah needs to be right about Cousins’ market value and his contingency planning resulting in a competitive playoff team. Right now, an extension for under $40 million AAV would put Cousins in the bottom half of starting QB salaries among QBs not in their rookie contract. For Cousins, not agreeing to a deal with the Vikings means he’ll finish career with his third NFL team- something he is hoping to avoid. But Cousins and his agent have proven to be hard bargainers in the past, insisting on fully guaranteed contracts without discounts on his market value. It was also Cousins’ position last year that he wasn’t interested in another one-year extension. That seems to be the case this year as well, with a 2–3-year extension more what he’s looking for. According to Albert Breer, the Vikings have begun contract negotiations with Cousins.

Danielle Hunter & Marcus Davenport

At the same time, Adofo-Mensah also has a March 13th deadline to potentially extend Danielle Hunter. Failing to do so will result in the Vikings absorbing a $14.5 million deadcap hit as Hunter’s contract voids. Adofo-Mensah also has a March 11th deadline to extend Marcus Davenport or absorb a $6.2 million deadcap hit as his contract voids. Clearly Hunter is the more considerable and bigger decision as a long-time core player and captain on defense.

But the decision on Hunter may not be as straightforward as ‘he was a league-leader in sacks so therefore he should be extended.’ Adofo-Mensah, in consultation with Brian Flores, may want to explore alternatives to Hunter before reaching a decision on whether or not to extend him. First, Hunter will turn 30 this year, so there is some question as to how long he will be productive. Yes, he was near the top of the league in sacks this past season, but most of those came late in the down, and he was aided by Flores blitzing at the highest rate in the league. There also may be some question whether he’s the best fit in Flores’ scheme. It may be that extending Hunter proves to be a good move, but there may be other options for the Vikings as well.

Adofo-Mensah had difficulty reaching a restructured deal with Hunter last year, which resulted in Hunter holding-out through the off-season and then holding-in the first few days of training camp. There are continuing rumors linking Hunter to Jacksonville, although the Jaguars appear more focused on trying to extend Josh Allen. Rumors of Hunter perhaps going to a division rival in Chicago or Detroit are also swirling. Hunter has a $20 million price tag according to Spotrac.

Josh Allen, who’s coming off his rookie contract with the Jaguars, could also be an option for the Vikings if talks break down with the Jaguars and they opt to use the franchise tag on Calvin Ridley rather than Allen. Allen was even more productive than Hunter last season, with 90 total pressures to Hunter’s 80, and 19 sacks to Hunter’s 18 according to PFF. Allen also graded a near-elite 89.5 compared to Hunter’s 78.0 grade last season and is three years younger. He also had higher pass rush productivity and win rates compared to Hunter. The Jaguars are in talks with Allen on a contract extension and could also franchise tag him if no deal is reached by March 5th, the deadline to franchise tag a player. Allen would likely be more expensive than Hunter but could also be more of a long-term solution as he’s currently just 26.

Chase Young is also an option, but perhaps more of an option to replace Davenport and could be acquired for a similar price tag.

The Vikings may also want to spread some money into the interior line, perhaps acquiring a Christian Wilkins or a cheaper Javon Kinlaw to help improve their interior pass rush. And then of course there is the draft. The Vikings have reportedly had an interview with DE Bralen Trice at the Combine, who could be a second-round pick.

But despite Brian Flores’ high frequency blitz scheme last season, the Vikings had the second-worst team pass-rush grade in the league last season according to PFF. So improving that aspect of the Vikings’ defense should be a high priority for Adofo-Mensah. How well Adofo-Mensah is able to address this issue will have a big impact on the Vikings defense next season.

Justin Jefferson Extension

And then there is the Justin Jefferson extension. Adofo-Mensah tried to get an extension with Jefferson done before the start of the regular season last year but was unable to do so. Jefferson reportedly wants to be the highest paid wide receiver in the league, if not the highest paid non-quarterback, but has said repeatedly his top priority is winning. To that end, Jefferson is said to have concerns about the direction of team and being competitive that are factors in his decision to sign an extension with the Vikings.

It’s interesting that Adofo-Mensah said in his Combine press conference that Kevin O’Connell is having those discussions with Jefferson, and that he hasn’t been involved in them. There have been rumors that the Vikings may seek to trade Jefferson, but Adofo-Mensah appeared to quash them, without naming that one in particular, as being false and that trading Jefferson has never crossed his mind.

Jefferson has advocated for the Vikings to retain Kirk Cousins but has not made that a condition for his signing a contract extension. Nevertheless, if the Vikings were not able to extend Cousins, that could delay an extension for Jefferson, who will be playing this upcoming season on his fifth-year rookie option as a first-round draft pick. The Vikings could also franchise tag Jefferson should they be unable to reach an extension agreement.

But getting a deal done with Jefferson that would make him the highest paid receiver, if not the highest paid non-quarterback, would be a victory for Adofo-Mensah. If those negotiations stall, as happened last year with Cousins, Hunter, Jefferson, and even TJ Hockenson a bit, it could raise more questions about Adofo-Mensah’s ability to negotiate and get key players signed to fair deals. Particularly if he struggles to ink other deals too.

Free Agency

Getting a deal done with Jefferson will be key as the structure of the deal is likely to give the Vikings more cap space this year. The reason is that Jefferson’s cap hit this year- nearly $20 million- could be mostly converted to a signing bonus and spread over the length of the contract to reduce this year’s cap hit. That extra cap space would allow the Vikings to make an additional acquisition or two in free agency that could prove valuable.

Additionally, Adofo-Mensah could release Dean Lowry, who didn’t do much last season, and save a few million in cap space. And then there is Harrison Smith. It wouldn’t be surprising if Smith retired, which would save a little over $11 million in cap space. And even if he didn’t and the Vikings chose to retain him, it wouldn’t make any sense to do so at his current cap hit of nearly $20 million. A restructured deal that cost the Vikings about as much as the $8 million dead cap hit would be more inline if both Smith and the Vikings think he could be valuable to the defense for another season.

There are also a few free agency deals that should be relatively cheap slam dunks, like extending Jordan Hicks and Jonathon Bullard, perhaps even DJ Wonnum. On the offensive side, a Bradbury-like deal to extend Dalton Risner should be low-hanging fruit for Adofo-Mensah to get done. Extending backups Oli Udoh, David Quessenberry, and Austin Schlottmann should be routine deals as well.

But in addition to these more routine extensions, Adofo-Mensah needs to target a couple of higher profile defensive starters- one on the defensive line and another in the secondary. Adding a free agent like Christian Wilkins, who turned 28 a couple months ago and was first drafted by Brian Flores in Miami, would provide a missing pass rush threat along the interior defensive line. Javon Kinlaw would be a low-cost alternative to Dean Lowry who could also prove to be more effective as a rotating pass rusher.

In the secondary, the Vikings should do their homework on what it would take to acquire L’Jarius Sneed from the Chiefs, who have franchise tagged him but have allowed him to seek a trade. Sneed is a top corner that can play man coverage and really shore up the Vikings coverage unit while also allowing for some different defensive play calls from Brian Flores. Additionally, there is Jaylon Johnson or possibly even safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Both are are in contract negotiations and may well be franchise tagged if a deal doesn’t get done in the next week- the same is true of Christian Wilkins. But after the deadline for using a franchise tag passes- March 5th- the Vikings will know which of these potential high profile targets, if any, they could target beginning March 11th.

Lastly, with the Vikings releasing RB Alexander Mattison, the Vikings will want to add to their stable of running backs led now by Ty Chandler. Whether that means Adofo-Mensah will look to acquire one of the top free agent running backs- which include Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkeley, and Josh Jones, among others- or draft a running back remains to be seen. But one obvious option for the Vikings here is Cam Akers, who suffered an Achilles tear last season. Akers is a restricted free agent (RFA) and the Vikings could provide a right-of-first-refusal tender offer for Akers, which would cost a little under $3 million. The Vikings seemed pleased with Akers’ performance and presence in the huddle in his limited playing time last season, but clearly there are other options out there as well.

The Draft

What holes in the Vikings’ roster Adofo-Mensah is able to fill during free agency will influence his draft strategy. Typically a general manager wants to fill as many holes as possible as much as possible given salary cap constraints, prior to the draft to give him the most flexibility during the draft.

But for Adofo-Mensah, this needs to be a good draft for him. His first draft has not turned out well so far- in part due to injuries- and last year’s draft while decent, isn’t enough for him to stand on if this year’s draft doesn’t produce some solid players- including most likely a QBOTF. At the moment, it wouldn’t be surprising if Adofo-Mensah drafted a quarterback with his first pick and a defensive lineman with his second pick. Beyond that, Adofo-Mensah has seven more draft picks- all of them on Day 3. That makes hitting on his first two picks crucial to his having success in this draft, as Day 3 picks are more long shot picks in terms of adding significant value to the team.

Bottom Line

How well Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is able to navigate these next two months will go a long way in determining his future with the Vikings. And while he’s not on the hot seat, he still has a lot to prove if he’s to earn a contract extension. Getting it right with player extension contracts, free agency and the draft would likely earn his bones with the organization and result in an extension. But more mixed results or difficulties in contract negotiations could lead the Vikings’ ownership to move on from Adofo-Mensah, who according to some speculation doesn’t have as good a reputation in the organization as his partner Kevin O’Connell.