Report: Kirk Cousins to hit free agency on Monday

It’s starting to look like the end of the Kirk Cousins era for the Minnesota Vikings is rapidly approaching.

The #Vikings and Kirk Cousins remain in communication, but it appears the four-time Pro Bowl QB will test the free-agent market, which opens at noon ET on Monday. @NFLTotalAccess @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/qwGM49Cier — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2024

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, though the Vikings and Cousins remain in communication regarding a potential deal, it appears that Cousins will hit free agency when the “legal tampering” period kicks off tomorrow at 11:00 AM Central time. Pelissero also says that he expects the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos to be in on the Cousins sweepstakes at this point.

Pelissero reports that he would expect an offer for Cousins to be more than $40 million per season, which is more than the Vikings can currently offer him under NFL contract rules. That means that, if the Broncos or the Falcons (or someone else) offers him more than that during the legal tampering period, the Vikings can’t do anything to match until after Cousins’ contract voids at the start of the league year. . .and at that point they would already have to eat the $28.5 million dead money charge from the void years on Cousins’ current deal, making it prohibitive for them to sign him to a similar deal.

Cousins had said that the money for a contract didn’t matter as much as the structure of the deal. It’s important to note that Cousins has been playing on a fully-guaranteed contract for the past nine seasons, courtesy of franchise tags with Washington and the contracts he’s signed with Minnesota. The Vikings, given Cousins’ age and his recent injury, are not going to give him guaranteed money for a longer-term deal, and if that’s what Cousins is looking for, he’s going to end up moving on from Minnesota.

We’ll obviously know more about this when we hit the start of the legal tampering period tomorrow morning, but it looks like Nick Mullens is QB1 for the Vikings until at least April’s NFL Draft, barring some sort of last-minute development.