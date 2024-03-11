Vikings agree to 4-year, $76 million deal with edge Jonathan Greenard

If you were waiting for the Minnesota Vikings to make a significant splash in free agency with the start of the “legal tampering” period, you got one within the first hour.

Former Texans pass-rusher Jonathan Greenard is signing a four-year $76 million deal that includes $42 million guaranteed with the Vikings, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Numerous sources, led by Adam Schefter of ESPN, are reporting that the Vikings have signed former Houston Texans edge rusher Jonathan Greenard to a four-year, $76 million contract that includes $42 million in guarantees. This signing probably spells the end of Danielle Hunter’s time in Minnesota, with Greenard coming in as his replacement.

Greenard was the Texans’ third-round pick (#90 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida. After an injury-plagued 2022 season, Greenard had a career year in 2023, racking up 12.5 sacks for the Texans as they won the AFC South.

Greenard is a few years older than Hunter, and though he hasn’t put up quite the levels of production that Hunter has to this point in his career, he should still be a significant piece of Brian Flores’ defense as the Vikings continue to rebuild on that side of the football.

We’ll have more on the signing of Jonathan Greenard as the day goes on, but for now the Vikings have their first big signing of the 2024 offseason.

Welcome to Minnesota, Jonathan Greenard!