Vikings re-sign OL Blake Brandel, David Quessenberry

In the wake of the signing of edge Jonathan Greenard, the Minnesota Vikings are also bringing back some of their depth on the offensive line.

Numerous sources are reporting that the Vikings have re-signed offensive linemen David Quessenberry and Blake Brandel before they could hit free agency. It’s reportedly a 1-year, $2 million deal for Quessenberry, while the terms of Brandel’s deal have not yet been disclosed.

Both Brandel and Quessenberry have experience at multiple spots on the offensive line. Quessenberry saw time at both tackle spots this past season, while Brandel has played at both tackle and guard during his time in Minnesota.

Quessenberry was set to be an unrestricted free agent, while Brandel would have been a restricted free agent had the Vikings allowed him to hit the market.

No word yet on how this might affect any efforts that the Vikings might make to bring back guard Dalton Risner, who was signed midway through last season and took over the starting job at left guard after the Vikings traded guard Ezra Cleveland to the Jacksonville Jaguars at last season’s trade deadline.

It’s not a splashy move, but teams need to make moves like this in order to keep things moving along, too. As the team makes more moves, we’ll bring them to you as quickly as possible.