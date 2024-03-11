 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Kirk Cousins Signing with Atlanta Falcons Vikings Now Looking for a New Starting Quarterback

Kirk Cousins Signing with the Atlanta Falcons

Long time Vikings’ QB moving on

By Warren Ludford
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The wait is over. Kirk Cousins is planning to sign with the Atlanta Falcons when free agency officially begins on March 13th. Cousins is signing a 4-year deal with the Falcons.

Tom Pelissero is now reporting the terms of Cousins’ new contract:

It’s a four-year, $180 million contract for Cousins, ($45 million AAV) with $100 million guaranteed. That is substantially more than the Vikings were reportedly offering Cousins.

So the Vikings will be looking for a new starting quarterback as Cousins has elected to move on from Minnesota to the Atlanta Falcons.

Cousins finishes his Vikings career as arguably the second-best quarterback in the history of the franchise. His stats:

  • 23,265 Yards (3rd All Time)
  • 171 TDs (2nd All Time)
  • 50-37-1 record
  • 101.2 passer rating (1st All-Time)

Stay tuned for more Vikings free agency news. We’ll be bringing everything to you as soon as we’re able.

