Kirk Cousins Signing with the Atlanta Falcons

The wait is over. Kirk Cousins is planning to sign with the Atlanta Falcons when free agency officially begins on March 13th. Cousins is signing a 4-year deal with the Falcons.
Falcons are giving their new QB Kirk Cousins a four-year deal. https://t.co/MqE3Txe1Y3 pic.twitter.com/IlPfKx9qC0— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024
Statement from #Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah pic.twitter.com/nbR3z15VLz— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 11, 2024
Tom Pelissero is now reporting the terms of Cousins’ new contract:
The #Falcons are signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract that includes a $50M signing bonus, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024
Another monster payday for Cousins, who gets $100 guaranteed — $90M in 2024 and ‘25, plus another $10M in 2026 — and a fresh start in Atlanta at age 35. pic.twitter.com/NkFNMzSjF5
It’s a four-year, $180 million contract for Cousins, ($45 million AAV) with $100 million guaranteed. That is substantially more than the Vikings were reportedly offering Cousins.
So the Vikings will be looking for a new starting quarterback as Cousins has elected to move on from Minnesota to the Atlanta Falcons.
Cousins finishes his Vikings career as arguably the second-best quarterback in the history of the franchise. His stats:
- 23,265 Yards (3rd All Time)
- 171 TDs (2nd All Time)
- 50-37-1 record
- 101.2 passer rating (1st All-Time)
