Vikings Signing Edge Rusher Andrew Van Ginkel

The news is coming in fast and furious as the legal tampering period is underway.

The Vikings are signing edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel to go along with Jonathan Greenard, who was the first big free agent signing announced.

Former Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel agreed to terms on a 2-year deal with the Vikings for $20 million, including $14 million guaranteed. The deal was confirmed by agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Van Ginkel comes on an affordable 2-year, $20 million deal with $14 million guaranteed.

I did a write-up on Van Ginkel a few days ago, who was the third player Vikings’ defensive coordinator signed after becoming the Dolphins’ head coach. Now “Thor”, Van Ginkel’s nickname, will be rejoining Brian Flores in Minnesota.

