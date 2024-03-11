 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Vikings Signing Edge Rusher Andrew Van Ginkel

“Thor” reuniting with Brian Flores in Minnesota

By Warren Ludford
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

The news is coming in fast and furious as the legal tampering period is underway.

The Vikings are signing edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel to go along with Jonathan Greenard, who was the first big free agent signing announced.

Van Ginkel comes on an affordable 2-year, $20 million deal with $14 million guaranteed.

I did a write-up on Van Ginkel a few days ago, who was the third player Vikings’ defensive coordinator signed after becoming the Dolphins’ head coach. Now “Thor”, Van Ginkel’s nickname, will be rejoining Brian Flores in Minnesota.

Check out my write-up on Van Ginkel for more background on him.

Poll

Did the Vikings do good by signing Andrew Van Ginkel?

view results
  • 95%
    Yes
    (1345 votes)
  • 4%
    No
    (60 votes)
1405 votes total Vote Now

