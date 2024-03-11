 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Vikings to Sign LB Blake Cashman

Kwesi with some more home cooking

By Warren Ludford
/ new
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

The Vikings and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are working fast and furious in the opening hours of free agency. They’re now adding another defense piece: LB Blake Cashman, formerly with the Texans. Cashman is another local product (along with Van Ginkel from Iowa) having played his high school ball at Eden Prairie and college ball with the Gophers.

Cashman was the 8th overall graded off-ball linebacker last season according to PFF and has the versatility Brian Flores covets as a good run defender, pass rusher, and in coverage. Below is the PFF player grades for Cashman:

The Vikings are signing Cashman to a 3-year deal worth up to $25.5 million in a bid to upgrade the linebacker spot across from Ivan Pace Jr. They also get younger at the position as Cashman turns 28 later this year.

Stayed tuned for more Vikings free agency news.

Follow me on X/Twitter @wludford

Poll

Did the Vikings do good in signing LB Blake Cashman?

view results
  • 96%
    Yes
    (907 votes)
  • 3%
    No
    (29 votes)
936 votes total Vote Now

