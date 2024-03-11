Vikings to Sign LB Blake Cashman

The Vikings and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are working fast and furious in the opening hours of free agency. They’re now adding another defense piece: LB Blake Cashman, formerly with the Texans. Cashman is another local product (along with Van Ginkel from Iowa) having played his high school ball at Eden Prairie and college ball with the Gophers.

Homecoming: The #Vikings are signing Minnesota native and LB Blake Cashman to a three-year deal worth up to $25.5 million, his agent @blakebaratz of @TeamIFA tells me and @RapSheet.



Big deal for @blockayy, who grew up in Eden Prairie, played for the Gophers and now is a Viking. pic.twitter.com/g3Cm2b8wsm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

Cashman was the 8th overall graded off-ball linebacker last season according to PFF and has the versatility Brian Flores covets as a good run defender, pass rusher, and in coverage. Below is the PFF player grades for Cashman:

The Vikings are signing Cashman to a 3-year deal worth up to $25.5 million in a bid to upgrade the linebacker spot across from Ivan Pace Jr. They also get younger at the position as Cashman turns 28 later this year.

