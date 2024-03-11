Recapping Day One of Vikings NFL Free Agency Legal Tampering Period

It was a momentous day in the history of the Minnesota Vikings franchise. The big splash that headlined the day for the whole league was the departure of Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons. Cousins will sign a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons with $100 million guaranteed and an average annual value (AAV) of $45 million.

The Vikings made an attempt to extend Cousins, but Atlanta was much more prepared to ante up for Cousins than the Vikings, which led to the following statement from Vikings’ GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah:

“After significant and positive dialogue with Kirk and his representatives, we were unable to reach agreement on a contract that fits the short and long-term visions for both Kirk and the Minnesota Vikings. Kirk holds a special place in Vikings history, and we appreciate his leadership and contributions to the team and the Minneapolis-St. Paul community over the past six seasons. We wish him, his wife, Julie, and their children all the best. Our approach heading into free agency always included layers of contingencies regarding the quarterback position. We are moving forward with plans that allow us to continue building a roster that can compete for a championship.” – Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

Clearly the Vikings were not willing to make the type of financial commitment to Cousins the Falcons were. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah could’ve extended Cousins a year ago through 2025 for reportedly less than $40 million AAV but did not want to guarantee any money for Cousins past 2024. On the other hand, Cousins seemed to be looking for what may be his final contract before retiring. Atlanta was willing to oblige.

The focus now for the Vikings front office will be executing on the “layers of contingencies” Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has in place at quarterback if Cousins were to sign elsewhere. That will almost certainly include drafting a quarterback next month, but could include some other deals as well, such as moving up in the draft and acquiring a veteran quarterback.

Cousins will be missed by his Vikings’ teammates, and who his replacement will be will have wide-ranging ramifications for the Vikings offense, the Justin Jefferson extension talks, the team’s ability to compete for a championship, and the future of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell.

The Vikings will absorb a $28.5 million deadcap hit on Wednesday as Cousins’ contract with the Vikings voids.

Vikings to Sign Three Defensive Starters

The Cousins news came in the midst of the Vikings signing three top performing defensive players to bolster their defensive roster to fit Brian Flores’ scheme.

Edge Rusher Jonathan Greenard First Free Agency Signing

The Vikings were quick to announce their first free agency signing, which came 38 minutes after the ‘legal tampering’ period began at 11am Central Time.

The deal was for edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, who was coming off his rookie deal with the Texans. It is a 4-year, $76 million deal that includes $42 million guaranteed and an AAV of $19 million. That locks up the 26-year old Greenard to age 30. Greenard was one of the better pass rushers last season in terms of sacks, pressure rate, and pass rush productivity- similar to Danielle Hunter in that last metric. Greenard is more of a quick, bendy, around-the-corner type edge rusher who may be a better fit than Hunter in Flores’ scheme.

Vikings Also to Sign Edge Rusher Andrew Van Ginkel

The Vikings also struck a deal to acquire edge rusher and Midwest-native Andrew Van Ginkel, reuniting him with Brian Flores, who drafted him in his first year as head coach in Miami. Van Ginkel, 28, will sign a 2-year, $20 million deal with $14 million guaranteed.

Van Ginkel was the 7th-highest graded edge pass rusher according to PFF last season, in relief of Jaelen Phillips and Bradley Chubb, who were injured. Van Ginkel is a versatile edge rusher that is a perfect fit in Flores’ scheme. He was a top performer last season in sacks pass rush win rate and pass rush productivity, but also was the second-highest graded edge rusher in coverage, and 18th in run defense grade. Brian Flores prizes that versatility and is a big reason the Vikings targeted him early in free agency.

The Vikings had one of the worst team pass rush grades in the league last season, according to PFF, so adding a couple younger, top pass rushers was a priority for the Vikings this off-season.

Vikings Acquire Inside Linebacker Blake Cashman

The Vikings also opted to get younger at the inside linebacker position, bringing in LB Blake Cashman, who like Greenard was previously with the Texans. It’s a 3-year deal for Cashman, who turns 28 later this year, worth up to $25.5 million. It has a base value of $22.5 million over three years ($7.5 million AAV) with $15 million guaranteed. The remainder is likely incentives of some nature- perhaps per game bonuses.

Cashman was the 12th highest graded run defender among LBs last season, according to PFF. He was also the 16th highest graded LB in coverage, and the 27th graded as a pass rusher (blitzer). Together with Ivan Pace Jr., the Vikings may have the best pair of versatile off-ball linebackers in the league.

Cashman is also a local product, having grown up in Eden Prairie and played his college ball with the Gophers. Cashman had a 9.54/10 relative athletic score (RAS) coming out.

Vikings Also Bring Back a Couple OL Backups

The Vikings also extended backup tackle David Quessenberry, who did an admirable job covering for the injured Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill last season. They also signed backup guard Blake Brandel to add depth at the position.

Both are expected to be near the veteran minimum, but no details have been made available on the new contracts.

UPDATE: Blake Brandel’s deal was not for or near the veteran minimum. It was a 3-year deal for $9.5 million, with $4.75 million guaranteed including a $2 million signing bonus. This is not a typical backup guard deal. Brandel had previously been playing on veteran minimum deals and had only 163 snaps last season, so this appears to suggest he may become a starter this season. He played right guard last season so perhaps the Vikings are moving on from Ed Ingram. Of course left guard is open at the moment so he could play there as well.

Grading the Vikings’ Deals

All of the Vikings deals represent good value signings for top players at their position last season. Ranging in age from 26 to 28, they all have some years left in their prime with contracts that end at age 30- 31 for Cashman. Picking up top-level production for roughly mid-level compensation leads to an A- grade for value and an A- for quality.

The biggest issue with the new player signings is that each of them has only one season of top production. With Greenard and Van Ginkel, they’ve spent most of their league careers as rotational backups before becoming starters this last season. Cashman played only 14 games in his first three seasons with the Jets, leading to his release. And he was a backup in 2022 in Houston. It was only last season he had nearly a full season (he missed three games) as a starter.

So in all three cases, the Vikings are betting that last season’s production wasn’t a fluke and that they can all be healthy in 2024. Injuries are difficult to predict, but their production in all cases seems to be a progression based on development over the early years of their careers. In all three cases it came a bit later than normal, due to more limited playing time early in their careers.

Kwesi Came Ready to Deal

The Vikings were the third-most prolific team in free agency so far in terms of total contract value, after the Falcons and Raiders. Both Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel were expected to draw a lot of interest, so the Vikings being able to land both of them- and top LB Blake Cashman- was something of a coup. The Texans have a lot more salary cap space than the Vikings and made an offer to Cashman, but reportedly the opportunity to play back in Minnesota was too good to pass up.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores and the Vikings’ top NFLPA franchise grades are two reasons that appear to tilt players toward accepting offers from the Vikings- along with hometown connections in the case of Cashman and Van Ginkel. None of the deals appear to be much of an overpayment, if any, based on production, age, salary cap, comparable deals, etc.

The Vikings also get younger at edge rusher and linebacker, replacing the older Danielle Hunter and Jordan Hicks (who signed with the Browns).

total free agency spending based on deals reported to-date



$192.0M - Atlanta Falcons

$135.0M - Las Vegas Raiders

$121.5M - Minnesota Vikings

$116.0M - Green Bay Packers

$110.0M - Tennessee Titans

$100.0M - Carolina Panthers

$89.4M - Arizona Cardinals

$88.9M -… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 12, 2024

What’s Next in Free Agency

Depending on how the Vikings structured these initial deals, they could still have a significant amount of cap space available, and if Harrison Smith retires or is restructured, and Justin Jefferson is extended, among other cap saving moves for this season, the Vikings could have a lot more cap space to work with.

One reported target is recently released Packers RB Aaron Jones. The Packers released Jones today in a cap saving move and signed Raiders RB Josh Jacobs to replace him at $12 million AAV over four years.

Another target reportedly weighing a Vikings offer is QB Sam Darnold. Both the Vikings and Broncos have reportedly made offers to the 49ers backup QB last season.

Other potential positions the Vikings could look to fill in free agency include left guard- possibly extending Dalton Risner. Defensive tackle, cornerback, safety, and more backup offensive line spots could also be filled in free agency.

One other potential target for the Vikings is Chiefs’ cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who was put on a franchise tag by the Chiefs but also given permission to seek a trade, as the Chiefs don’t have the cap space to keep him on the franchise tag. The Vikings would need to give up some draft capital in trade for Sneed, who was one of the better cornerbacks in the league last season and also has the versatility as a run defender and blitzer that Brian Flores likes. Sneed just turned 27. Moving on from Harrison Smith and signing Sneed could be a sensible strategy for upgrading the Vikings secondary without a big net salary cap hit while continuing to get younger.

Stay tuned.

