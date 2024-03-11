 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Marcus Davenport to steal money from Detroit Lions in 2024

Better them than us

By Christopher Gates
/ new
Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

One of the worst free agent signings in recent Minnesota Vikings history had decided to take his talent for getting paid to one of their division rivals instead.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network is reporting that Marcus Davenport has agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions. The terms of the deal were not made immediately available.

Last offseason, the Vikings signed Davenport to a 1-year, $13 million deal. He proceeded to appear in exactly four games for the Vikings in 2023 with three starts. He was injured against the Bears in Week 6 and did not see the field again after that.

In Davenport’s one season in Minnesota, he collected two sacks and seven combined tackles.

Of course, with the Vikings’ luck, now that he’s moved on to another team, Davenport will put together a great season. That’s just how these things seem to go.

The Vikings have lost another free agent, though how big of a loss it is can be debated.

