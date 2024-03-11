Jordan Hicks agrees to terms with Cleveland Browns

When the Minnesota Vikings announced that they had agreed to a deal with linebacker Blake Cashman, it was a pretty good indication that it would spell the end of Jordan Hicks’ time in Minnesota. But it didn’t take long for him to find a new home.

Former Vikings LB Jordan Hicks is signing a 2-year, $8 million deal with the Browns, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Hicks is making his way to the shores of Lake Erie to join the Cleveland Browns on a two-year, $8 million deal.

Hicks spent two years in Minnesota and missed a significant chunk of this past season with a serious leg injury that caused him to go on injured reserve for several weeks after he developed compartment syndrome. Prior to that, he was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 19-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, a game that saw him provide the winning points with a scoop-and-score touchdown.

With Hicks gone, it appears that Cashman and second-year man Ivan Pace Jr. will be manning the middle of Minnesota’s defense. Hicks was a solid contributor to the defense in his two seasons in purple, but under the circumstances it makes sense for him to move on.

If the Vikings make any more moves. . .and they most certainly will. . .we’ll have them for you here as soon as we can. You can also follow all the moves the Vikings have made in free agency in our Free Agency Tracker.