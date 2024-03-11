Blake Brandel Just Got Paid... as a Starter?

As more of an ancillary note to a very busy day for the Minnesota Vikings was that they extended two backup offensive linemen in David Quessenberry and Blake Brandel. Both were expected to be near veteran minimum deals typical for backup offensive linemen.

But news of Blake Brandel’s new contract was a big surprise.

#Vikings Blake Brendel: three years, $9.5M, $4.75M gtd, $2M signing bonus, salaries $1.1M (gtd), $2.6M ($1.65M gtd), $3.35M; $5,882 per game active roster bonus annual, up to $100K, $50K workout bonus, $750K playtime incentives 2026 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 12, 2024

Brandel, who didn’t make the team after being drafted by the Vikings in 2020 but made the practice squad, has played on 1-year veteran minimum deals under $1 million for the past two seasons as a backup. Last year he played 163 snaps at right guard and was a roughly average performer.

So his being signed to a 3-year, $9.5 million deal ($3.16 million AAV) with $4.75 million guaranteed including a $2 million signing bonus came as a huge surprise. Rather than a typical backup guard deal, this looks more like low-level starting pay. For example, Garrett Bradbury signed a 3-year, $15.75 million deal ($5.25 AAV) as a former first-round pick and multi-year starter for the Vikings.

Brandel’s AAV was comparable to Dalton Risner’s deal last year- although that was into the season- and comparable with Garrett Bradbury’s deal considering Brandel was a 6th round pick not a 1st round pick, and Bradbury was a multi-year starter and Brandel was not. Bradbury’s AAV on his extension was $5.25 million.

There really was no reason for the Vikings to up their offer for Brandel, given both his previous status, playing time, and performance last season. Unless of course they’re paying him to be a starter instead of a backup.

This begs the question of whether Brandel is being signed to be a starting guard for the Vikings this season, and if so, which guard spot?

The Vikings currently have a vacancy at left guard, but Brandel played exclusively right guard last season in limited duty. Could it be that the Vikings are ready to move on from Ed Ingram? Or are they looking at Brandel at left guard?

The Vikings have Ingram at right guard, who was a second-round pick in 2022 but so far has been a mediocre performer and has a deadcap hit of just $771K if he was released or traded before June 1st.

Whatever the case, Brandel’s new contract comes as a surprise that could indicate the Vikings plan to start him this season. We’ll have to wait and see.

Stay tuned.

Follow me on X/Twitter @wludford