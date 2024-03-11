Of course it’s the Falcons

Of any one of the 31 other NFL teams... It just had to be them, didn’t it.

In signing a 4-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons, QB Kirk Cousins has all but assured the rest of his career will be spent in the Peach State. At 35 years old, Cousins will be 39 by the time the contract runs term.

As much as Minnesota Vikings fans want to debate the merits of Cousin’s tenure as a Viking... There was no way Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, and more importantly, the Wilfs, could give Cousins that contract.

Not with the current cap situation, and certainly not with the more important (yes, Justin Jefferson can now officially be called that) of the quote-unquote faces of the franchise in dire need of an extension.

This is just one humble blogger's opinion, but what it came down to for Cousins was likely the fact that Atlanta was willing to bet big on him. The “YOU LIKE THAT” side of Cousins probably lit up like a Christmas tree as word came in of their offer.

In reading countless articles, I get the sense that the Vikings wouldn’t, and very likely couldn’t, come anywhere near matching that offer both financially or principally.

This will be a major turning point for both franchises, which both happen to be two of the weirdest in the NFL and beyond. Both can lay almost equal claim to being the ‘biggest losers’ of the NFL (along with the constant tragedy that is the Buffalo Bills).

I call them that not because they have been perpetually bad, because they haven't, but because both have been so close (time and time again) to winning it all... Yet never have.

Each of these two teams has tested their fanbases more regularly, and more thoroughly, than almost every other team... Evidenced by that one playoff game in ‘98 for the Vikings, and for the Falcons, that one Super Bowl in 2017.

For the Falcons, they sold their soul to a 35-year-old QB fresh off an Achilles tendon that was ripped in two.

For the Vikings, it looks extremely likely that they will now be selecting a QB in the first round of the NFL Draft in a few weeks. Either that, or sign one of Jameis Winston, Ryan Tannehill, Sam Darnold, or Tyrod Taylor.

Both situations are fraught with incomprehensible risk for both front offices, and each organization is taking that risk in a way that is almost like watching one of those weird movies where two people magically switch bodies.

Cousins will be expected to, at a minimum, make the playoffs next year. That’s why you pay a quarterback $100 Million guaranteed. The risk makes sense for Atlanta... They have been rebuilding for years, and they view Cousins as ‘The Guy’ to take the next step as a franchise.

Signing a tough ‘ole gunslinger with an injury history in the hopes of taking the next step... Any guesses as to who the Vikings did that with? Hint: He’s an ex-Falcon.

Whoever ends up quarterbacking the Vikings, well, the realist in me wants to believe that they won’t have those same expectations. Signing a decidedly average QB or drafting one in the first (or so) round and asking them to lead you to the promised land is not sound logic in today’s game.

If Minnesota takes the free agent route, they'll be hoping for something along the lines of what Chris Chandler (the guy who beat the Vikings in ‘98) did in Atlanta. If the Vikings try the draft, they're going to be hoping for a guy that can Matt Ryan his way to success.

It’s amazing.

As much as Vikings fans want and have waited for that damn ring... A miracle run next season is not looking great with a roster that is clearly losing some experience and/or raw talent at the game’s most important position.

I leave you with this: Vikings fans, closure is important. Whether you were a fan of Kirk or not, we all have something in common concerning him now... We now all must say goodbye.

I’m sure you can agree on that much.