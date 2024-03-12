Vikings to sign QB Sam Darnold

The Minnesota Vikings continue their fast and furious push in the opening day and night of the legal tampering period by working out a deal to sign QB Sam Darnold.

It’s a one-year deal with Darnold worth up to $10 million. Darnold had previously been reported to be considering offers from the Vikings and Broncos, but ultimately chose the Vikings.

Darnold will presumably compete for a starting job with a rookie quarterback the Vikings may draft next month. Darnold’s signing probably makes Nick Mullens and his $2.2 million salary cap hit expendable. Releasing Mullens would save $1.855 million in salary cap space.

Darnold is a former #3 overall pick from the 2018 draft that didn’t work out for the Jets after three seasons and was released. He’s since spent a couple seasons with Carolina and most recently last year with the 49ers. But with a career 78.3 passer rating and 72.5% adjusted completion percentage, both of which would be at or near the bottom of the league among starting quarterbacks last season, Darnold shouldn’t be considered as more than a backup.

He’s also had a turnover problem (both interceptions and fumbles) that has followed him wherever he’s gone, with 39 fumbles and 56 interceptions in 66 game appearances (56 starts).

The Vikings will give Darnold a shot to turn things around and show what he can do during the off-season and training camp, but beyond that what his status with the Vikings will be is unclear.