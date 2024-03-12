Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 12 March 2024

The stuff is real now. Kirk Cousins is a Dirty Bird now. We got Sam Darnold for a little bit. Let that sink in just a minute or so.

I will say that Darnold has not had much help when he started.

This article sums up his weapons throughout his career ...

Report: Sam Darnold to the Vikings; how good can he be?

I have no illusions that he will be a whole heck of a lot better but he does have some things that KOC should be able to improve. One thing is for sure, if JJ is really that great (he is) then he should help Darnold to look much better. Having Addison doesn’t hurt either.

We still need a guard though! Wow! It seems that should be part of the mission statement for the Vikings.

On a side note, if the Vikings are NOT going to cut Smith’s pay then they should do right by him and release him so that he can look for another team provided that he is going to continue to play.

Minnesota Vikings Free Agency 2024

Vikings to sign K John Parker Romo

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they are signing John Parker Romo. Greg Joseph was the Vikings kicker last season, but is set to become a free agent on Wednesday.

Romo has spent time with the Saints, Lions, and Bengals, but has never kicked in a regular season game. He did kick for the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas last season and he was named to the All-XFL team after making 17 of the 19 field goals he attempted in 10 games

Matthew Coller: The Vikings executed their plan

When Kwesi Adofo-Mensah first uttered the words “competitive rebuild,” he probably had no idea that it would define the Minnesota Vikings’ plan for years to come. When he used that phrase early in his tenure it felt vague and nebulous but on Monday it came to fruition.

When this offseason arrived and the Vikings’ depth chart had a dozen holes they still could have brought Cousins back to Minnesota and changed course. They could have bailed on the plan and gone buck wild with the salary cap in order to pour everything into the next year or two. That’s the same recipe that cost the previous regime their jobs.

Vikings reportedly agree to a deal with former Packers RB Aaron Jones

Minnesota Vikings free agency tracker: Day 2 reports, rumors, live updates

