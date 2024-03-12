Vikings to sign RB Aaron Jones

Breaking early on Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Vikings are set to sign stud RB Aaron Jones pending formal release from the Green Bay Packers.

This is a heck of a deal for the team in purple, and it’s a sign of just how liberated the Vikings front office may feel in the wake of Kirk Cousins signing with the Atlanta Falcons.

Jones is expected to sign a 1-year, $7 million deal according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport and Tom Pelissero. Jones is 29 years old.

Jones played in 11 games for the Green Bay Packers last season, getting handed the ball 142 times for 656 yards (4.6 Y/A, 59.6 Y/G) and 2TDs. He fumbled the ball twice. Receiving, Jones had 30 receptions on 43 targets with 1 TD, 233 yards and 13 First Downs.

Alexander Mattison last season had 180 rushes for 700 yards (3.9 Y/A) and 0 rushing TDs. He fumbled the ball 3 times.