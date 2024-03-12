Vikings agree to terms with K John Parker Romo

With Greg Joseph set to hit unrestricted free agency on Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings have signed a kicker to, at the very least, bring into camp for some competition with either Joseph or somebody else.

The Vikings have announced that they have agreed to terms with kicker John Parker Romo.

You have no idea who John Parker Romo is, and until a few minutes ago I didn’t either. So, let’s learn together, shall we?

Romo played his college ball at three different schools: Central Arkansas, Tulsa, and Virginia Tech. After he finished college in 2022, he signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent but didn’t make the squad.

From there, he signed with the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL, and went on to make the All-XFL team that season. He connected on 17-of-19 field goals that season, including a 57-yarder that stood as the XFL record until another kicker connected on a 59-yarder later that year.

Romo then tried out for the Detroit Lions and wound up getting signed by them in May of 2023, but was cut by them during the final roster cutdowns. He then wound up on the Chicago Bears’ practice squad but was let go by the Bears in October and had not been on a roster since then.

The Vikings are, apparently, hoping that Romo can follow in the footsteps of last year’s kicking sensation, Brandon Aubrey of the Dallas Cowboys. Aubrey spent a couple of seasons in the USFL, and upon arriving in Dallas connected on 36-of-38 field goals last season en route to being named a First-Team All-Pro at the position. I’m certainly not saying it’s a lock that Romo is going to follow the same trajectory, but a kicker coming in from one of the spring leagues and having success in the NFL certainly wouldn’t be totally unprecedented.

Welcome to Minnesota, John!