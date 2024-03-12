Brandon Powell re-signing with Vikings

Continuing their flurry of free agent activity during the “legal tampering” period, the Minnesota Vikings have made another signing that could be more important than what it appears on the surface.

The team has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver Brandon Powell. Financial terms of the deal were not made available.

Powell saw fairly extensive time at wide receiver for the Vikings this season following the injury to Justin Jefferson. He had his best season as a pro, catching 29 passes for 324 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown was the game-winner from Joshua Dobbs in the Vikings’ win over Atlanta in their first game after the Kirk Cousins injury.

With both Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison entrenched at the top two wide receiver spots, Powell has a real shot to be WR3 this coming season, particularly if the Vikings don’t bring back K.J. Osborn. There haven’t been any indications that Osborn will be returning to the Vikings as things stand right now.

Powell also served as the Vikings’ punt returner this past season, which adds a bit to his value.

Again, with all the larger signings the Vikings have made thus far, this one might fly under the radar a bit, but Powell has a chance to make a significant impact on this offense in 2024.

Welcome (back) to Minnesota, Brandon!