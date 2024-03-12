Hakeem Adeniji Signs With Browns

This one might not be up there with the likes of the departures of Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter, but another unrestricted free agent did leave the Vikings on Tuesday.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Vikings backup offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji is heading to the Cleveland Browns.

Offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji signing with the #Browns, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2024

Details of the deal haven’t been made public as of this initial publishing.

Adeniji was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, where he spent his first three seasons in the NFL. He started nine games at right guard for Cincinnati in 2021, but other than that, the majority of his snaps came at either tackle position. In his rookie year, 165 of his 228 offensive snaps came at left tackle, while 362 of his 368 snaps came at right tackle in 2022. The Bengals waived Adeniji just before the 2023 regular season, and the Vikings ended up signing him to the active roster last October.

If you missed Adeniji in purple last season, don’t worry—he barely saw the field for the Vikings last season. He played a grand total of 17 special teams snaps over the course of four games.

With the Vikings re-signing David Quessenberry and Blake Brandel on Monday, Adeniji likely became expendable in the mix of backup offensive linemen.

The news is sure to keep coming at a feverish pace over the next few days; you can stay up to date with all of the latest Vikings free agency moves with our 2024 Free Agency Tracker.