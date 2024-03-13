SB Nation Reacts Survey: Grading some Vikings free agent signings

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It is once again time to see how our readers are feeling about our favorite football team with our latest SB Nation Reacts survey. Our topic this time around concerns some of the signings the team has made in the “legal tampering” period of free agency for this offseason.

As we know, the Vikings have made a bunch of moves thus far, but since we’re limited in the number of questions we can ask, we’re going to go with the first three signings that the team announced: edge defenders Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, along with linebacker Blake Cashman.

Our survey this week will give you an opportunity to grade all three of those signings and give us your thoughts on them in the comments section. So, have at it and let us know what you think.

Thanks in advance to everyone that participates in this week’s survey, and we’ll have the results for you by the end of the week.